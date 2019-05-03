Krispy Kreme one day only special

× Expand Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

There's nothing sweeter than a Friday, but Krispy Kreme is bringing up a bold contender.

On the first Friday of every month, Krispy Kreme shops will offer the limited edition chocolate glazed doughnuts. The flavor will be offered today, May 3, only.

The milk chocolate glaze is doused over Krispy Kreme's classic original glazed, giving it an extra delicious layer of sweet.

Find a location near you on the first Friday of each month -and celebrate the weekend early!

5 ways to get the most out of your dough at Krispy Kreme

1. Look for the "Hot and Ready" sign. Each location has a sign in their window, and when it's ablaze in lights, that's when you know a fresh batch of warm doughnuts just came out. You can walk in and expect a free original glaze - did you hear that? Free.

2. Bring in your kid's report card (and your child) and get a free doughnut for each A she or he receives! You can earn up to six doughnuts - with six A's.

3. Keep your receipt! At the bottom of your Krispy Kreme receipt, there is a survey. Fill that out and bring it back, and you're guaranteed a free doughnut.

4. Download the Krispy Kreme app. When you register as a member, you automatically get a free glazed doughnut. And on your birthday, you get MORE free doughnuts. The app also has an alert for the "Hot and Ready" sign, to let you know when it's lit at your nearest location.