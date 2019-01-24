Happy National Peanut Butter Day!

× Expand Photos courtesy of Crazy Richard's Peanut Butter Company

It’s another day to celebrate something delicious – we’re not going to complain.

Crazy Richard’s Peanut Butter Company is nuts for their peanut butter – quite literally. Their product promises “natural peanut butter without the clutter, added salt, sugar or oils.”

You may notice a little difference about this little jar of heaven.

Since Crazy Richard’s doesn’t add additives to their butter, the consistency is slightly runnier than the average peanut product. Peanuts contain natural oils that separate when the peanuts are ground, so simply stir your jar up and it’s ready to eat!

Owner of Crazy Richards, Kimmi Wernli, not only loves everything about their peanut butter, but also is proud of the fact that her company supports American peanut farmers.

There’s bound to be something to enjoy the holiday with at Crazy Richards, whether that’s their almond butter, cashew butter, crunch peanut butter or even their peanut butter powder – perfect for smoothies!

So, peanut butter lovers, today is your day. Get creative. Go nuts. Shall we even say it?

Go CRAZY!