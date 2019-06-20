Hadleys Bar + Kitchen voted best milkshake in Ohio

Okay, folks. This is the one time we DON'T want our milkshake bringing all the boys to the yard - because it's way too good to share and nobody has time to doll out extra spoons.

Hadley's Kitchen + Bar has been dubbed by Cosmopolitan Magazine as home of the best milkshake in the state of Ohio. If you've ever seen their menu of treats, we bet you can guess which shake takes the prize.

The Oreo Bonanza is glass full of heaven dolloped with whipped cream - booze included. The shake is made of Smirnoff vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream, Oreo crumbles, chocolate syrup and a heap of cream. And yes, it tastes as gorgeous as it looks.

Of course, this isn't the only milkshake on the list. While we 10/10 recommend you try the best shake in Ohio, you can always come back for more of their amazing, drool-inducing boozy flavors.

And for our plant-based readers, Hadley's also offers a Vegan Coco Coffee Shake, made with Watershed vodka, coco powder and coconut vegan ice cream.

Visit Hadley's for a taste of the best of the best - and make sure to nab one of the other notable menu items while you're there!

Fan Favorites

Hadley's Cheeseburger - Top Choice Ohio Beef, American cheese, house-brined pickles, dijonnaise, brioche

Fried Cauliflower - IPA battered, parmesan, scallions, blue cheese dipping sauce

Shoestring Fries - No explanation needed except for addicting

Truffle Fries - White truffle, parmesan, fry sauce"Loaded" with smoked cheese sauce, bacon, grilled corn, house hot sauce, scallions

Hadley's Vegan burger - Beyond Meat, LTO, house pickle, American "cheese", special sauce, soft roll

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.