Del Mar offers Short North a SoCal escape

× Expand Chris Casella

Cameron Mitchell is opening a new restaurant experience called Del Mar SoCal Kitchen in the Short North area, transporting Columbus foodies to a beachy, tropical destination - okay, almost.

Kniess and the Cameron Mitchell team traveled to San Francisco and San Diego and were instantly inspired by what they found there. The southern California fresh ingredients, bright colors and natural, whole foods motivated them to take all of those aspects and create a concept right here in Columbus.

Almost 50 percent of Del Mar’s menu can be made vegetarian – there’s even a vegan dessert made with a dairy-free sorbet served in a real coconut shell.

“Which is pretty amazing in the Cameron Mitchell world,” Kniess says, laughing as she gushes about the vegan delicacy.

One of the most unique aspects of Del Mar is the fact that their food doesn’t need to be manipulated in order to be made vegetarian or gluten-free, dietary requests that more and more people are asking for these days.

The ICE section (all items served on ice) is Del Mar’s take on a raw bar, with oysters, tuna poke with pineapple and guava vinaigrette, and salmon poke with organic mango and a ginger lime sauce. There’s also shrimp, octopus and crab.

× Expand Chris Casella

Perhaps one of the most attractive items on the menu doesn’t come on a plate, rather a cocktail glass. The Tropicalia is one of the many specialty cocktails available and contains – hold onto your beach towels – avocado.

Another cocktail sure to be a favorite is the Pineapple Dance, a sip served in a tiki glass. It has pineapple and coconut cream with spicy honey, a flavor combination you may find at a beach bar on the coast.

“You know - I was sitting in Del Mar's dining area, with floor-to-ceiling windows,” Kniess says. “and I genuinely felt like I wasn't in Columbus. You feel that breeze and enjoy the cocktails – I was transported.”

Del Mar officially opens on April 16 at 705 N High S. Plan your escape ahead of time by making reservations online - this tropical escape is sure to be busy on opening day!

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.