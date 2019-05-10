Best Mother's Day Brunches

× Expand Olga Nayashkova Getty Images/Hemera 100968180 traditional large American breakfast

Realistically, we should be appreciating our mothers year-round. If anything, Mother's Day should simply be an extra special reminder to thank your mom every day, instead of waiting around for that one Sunday in May to say it.

But a thank you is 10 times sweeter when it's shared over fluffy pancakes and a latte - which is exactly why you should take your mother out for brunch. Not only are these brunch spots in Columbus delicious, but they are situated in areas and locations with plenty of other activities to do with your mom. What she really wants this year is simply your time, so start your day with brunch and we'll leave the rest up to you.

Lindey's

Take your mom through a gorgeous walk through German Village's bricked streets and quaint homes before going to Lindey's for brunch. Their patio is famously-known for being one of the best in Columbus, while their food is perhaps some of the tastiest in the village.

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Try it: blue crab & smashed avocado toast

Columbus Museum of Art Mother's Day Brunch

If you can plan ahead, this Mother's Day Brunch is the perfect setting for any arts lover mother. Tickets are $55 and included a mimosa and special Mother's Day gift of a PaperBlooms Peony. The event is sold out for many of the times available, so reserve your spot now!

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Try it: Grilled lemon encrusted salmon

La Scala

This Dublin gem will be a popular spot for mothers this Sunday, as it's menu is not only delicious, but endless. La Scala's brunch buffet begins with a round of mimosas and ends with a happy, full belly.

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Try it: Belgian waffles with sweet cream and strawberry topping

Barcelona

For an upgraded brunch, bring your mom to Barcelona. The menu is almost artisanal, with a long list of tapas, and the secret garden patio is beautiful. Your mom will love the extensive wine list, as well.

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Try it: Calamares fritos

Forno Kitchen + Bar

For a fun, trendy brunch, Forno Kitchen + Bar is the place to be. Short North is the perfect neighborhood to show off to mom, and you can duck into one of the many boutiques and buy mom a goodie!

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Try it: Breakfast pizza

The Loft at Cumberland Trail

Reservations are required at this Mother's Day brunch, but the call is worth it. This buffet-styled meal can be eaten outside on the patio with a view of the gorgeous water fountain.

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Try it: Honey glazed carrots and french toast sticks with maple syrup

The Pearl

Yet another well-loved brunch spot in the Short North. Not only that, but The Pearl has been dubbed one of the best places to have a bloody mary.

Brunch hours: begins at 10 a.m.

Try it: bacon & egg in a jar

