Best Celebrity Recipes

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Famous Pancakes
Ingredients
- Aunt Jemima Gluten-Free Pancake Mix
- Nestle milk chocolate chips
- Bananas
- Whipped Cream
- Syrup
Directions
- Prepare pancake mix and mix in chocolate chips.
- Cook pancakes on griddle and stack high (The Rock usually prepares 10-12).
- Add sliced bananas in-between each stack and top with desired amount of whipped cream.
- As The Rock says, "Destroy" them.
Chrissy Teigen's Low and Slow Scrambled Eggs
Ingredients
- 8 eggs
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- Salt and black pepper
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 Tbsp. chopped chives, dill or parsley
- Cooked bacon
Directions
- In a medium bowl whisk eggs, cream and salt and pepper. Heat a large nonstick pan over low heat.
Photo courtesy of So Delushious
- Add butter and allow it to melt and start to froth. Then, add the egg mixture.
- Continually stir the eggs until soft curds form. Garnish with herbs and serve on toast or with a side of bacon.
Barbra Streisand's Instant Coffee Ice Cream
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole milk
- 6 oz. marshmallows
- 2 Tsp. instant coffee
- 1/4 Tsp. salt
- 1 cup heavy cream
Directions
- Heat milk slowly over low heat. Add marshmallows one at a time, stirring well, until dissolved. Stir in instant coffee and salt.
- Remove from heat and COOL COMPLETELY.
- In a large bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in cooled marshmallow mixture and freeze at least 8 hours overnight.
- Add whatever toppings you desire, though this recipe calls for nutty chocolate sauce!
Oprah's Love Sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 slices sourdough sandwich bread
- Olive oil
- 1 Tsp. light mayo
- 3 oz. thinly sliced turkey
- 2 oz. thinly sliced pepper jack cheese
- 2 basil leaves
Directions
- Preheat panini press or skillet on medium heat.
- Brush one side of each bread slice with olive oil and brush other side with 1 Tsp. light mayo. Place 1 1/2 oz. turkey and 1 oz. cheese and basil leaves on the mayo side. Top the remaining turkey and cheese onto the other slice of bread.
- Place on panini press or skillet until crispy and dark golden brown, 3 - 5 minutes.
Beyonce's Guacamole
Ingredients
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1 small onion
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 small tomato
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. lime juice
- Salt and pepper
- Corn chip scoops
Directions
- Peel avocados and remove pit.
- Smash with a spoon in a large bowl. Add onion, garlic powder, tomato, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix it well, careful not to smash tomatoes too much.
- Cover in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for about 20 minutes.
- Serve with corn chip scoops.