Best Celebrity Recipes

Have you tried Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's famous pancakes?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Famous Pancakes

Ingredients

  • Aunt Jemima Gluten-Free Pancake Mix
  • Nestle milk chocolate chips
  • Bananas
  • Whipped Cream
  • Syrup

Directions

  1. Prepare pancake mix and mix in chocolate chips.
  2. Cook pancakes on griddle and stack high (The Rock usually prepares 10-12).
  3. Add sliced bananas in-between each stack and top with desired amount of whipped cream.
  4. As The Rock says, "Destroy" them.  

Chrissy Teigen's Low and Slow Scrambled Eggs

Ingredients

  • 8 eggs
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped chives, dill or parsley
  • Cooked bacon

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl whisk eggs, cream and salt and pepper. Heat a large nonstick pan over low heat.
  1. Add butter and allow it to melt and start to froth. Then, add the egg mixture.
  2. Continually stir the eggs until soft curds form. Garnish with herbs and serve on toast or with a side of bacon.

Barbra Streisand's Instant Coffee Ice Cream

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 6 oz. marshmallows
  • 2 Tsp. instant coffee
  • 1/4 Tsp. salt
  • 1 cup heavy cream

Directions

  1. Heat milk slowly over low heat. Add marshmallows one at a time, stirring well, until dissolved. Stir in instant coffee and salt.
  1. Remove from heat and COOL COMPLETELY. 
  2. In a large bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in cooled marshmallow mixture and freeze at least 8 hours overnight. 
  3. Add whatever toppings you desire, though this recipe calls for nutty chocolate sauce!

Oprah's Love Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 2 slices sourdough sandwich bread
  • Olive oil
  • 1 Tsp. light mayo
  • 3 oz. thinly sliced turkey
  • 2 oz. thinly sliced pepper jack cheese
  • 2 basil leaves

Directions

  1. Preheat panini press or skillet on medium heat.
  2. Brush one side of each bread slice with olive oil and brush other side with 1 Tsp. light mayo. Place 1 1/2 oz. turkey and 1 oz. cheese and basil leaves on the mayo side. Top the remaining turkey and cheese onto the other slice of bread. 
  3. Place on panini press or skillet until crispy and dark golden brown, 3 - 5 minutes. 

Beyonce's Guacamole

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe avocados
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 small tomato
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. lime juice
  • Salt and pepper
  • Corn chip scoops

Directions

  1. Peel avocados and remove pit.
  2. Smash with a spoon in a large bowl. Add onion, garlic powder, tomato, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix it well, careful not to smash tomatoes too much.
  3. Cover in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for about 20 minutes.
  4. Serve with corn chip scoops.