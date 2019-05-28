Best burgers in Columbus | National Hamburger Day

Don't try to tell us Columbus doesn't have some of the best burgers in the state - we'll start some SERIOUS beef with you

Supreme - Bareburger

Organic grass-fed beef, organic colby cheese, uncured all-natural smoked bacon, onion rings, chopped fries, green leaf, special sauce, brioche bun.

The Thurman Burger - Thurman Cafe

Our head honcho burger overloaded with ham, sautéed onions & mushrooms, mozzarella & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo with chips and a pickle spear.

California Burger - Eden Burger

A patty made of lentils, sunflower seeds, rice, mushrooms, oats, beets, and seasonings topped with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, guac, tempeh bacon.

Grandview Cafe Burger - Grandview Cafe

Dry age beef, bourbon caramelized onion, smoked bacon, tomato jam, three cheese blend of fontina white cheddar and gruyere on a pretzel roll. 

Bison Burger - Arch City Tavern

Hand ground bison topped with goat cheese, arugula, crispy prosciutto, grilled onions.

Chili Pepper Burger - FLIPSIDE

Pickled jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, crispy chili onion rings, sriracha and smoked chili ketchup. 