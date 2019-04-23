A Recipe for National Cherry Cheesecake Day

National Cherry Cheesecake Day Recipe

Crust Ingredients

1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

6 tbsp. melted butter

Filling Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) softened cream cheese

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Cream Topping Ingredients

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Cherry Topping Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

2 tbsp. cornstarch

1 can pitted tart cherries

1 tsp. lemon juice

Few drops of red food coloring

Directions

1. Combine crust ingredients in bowl. Press onto the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan and set aside.

2. Beat cream cheese until smooth, then add eggs, sugar and vanilla. Pour into prepared crust and bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes. Increase temperature to 450 degrees.

3. Combine cream topping ingredients. Spread over filling and bake for 10 minutes. Cool at room temperature, cover and chill for 12 hours.

4. Drain cherries, saving the juice. In large saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and cherry juice until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1-2 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes. Spread over cheesecake and chill for several hours.

Pro Tip: If you want to alter your recipe for a chocolate cherry cheesecake, use chocolate cookie crumbs instead of graham crackers. You can also use melting chocolate for a drizzle on top.

Prep time: 25 min

Bake time: 30 + chilling

Nutrition Facts: 1 piece: 408 calories, 21g fat, 51g carbohydrate, 40g sugar, 5g protein.

Recipe credited to TasteofHome.

