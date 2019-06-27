Starbucks releases new colorful summer drinks

× Expand Photos courtesy of Starbucks

Yesterday was 87 degrees Fahrenheit - sweltering. While we can't be happier that our ice storm days are over and that the sun is out, it can get a bit hot outside. Sometimes you need a hydrating pick-me-up to get you through the day without sweating through your clothes!

So, when Starbucks announced their new summer beverages, we shamelessly jumped for joy (and then promptly re-applied deodorant - because it made us sweaty).

The new bright drinks are Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Iced Guava White Tea Lemonade and Iced Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade - yum! Each of these teas are hand-shaken and are between 120 to 130 calories. You can also ask to mix these fruit-infused drinks to create your own concoction.

× Starbucks new guava white tea is sooooo good!!☀️☀️ def summer af — cybs hilton (@CybssBaby) June 24, 2019

Editor's picks: summer Starbucks drinks

Teavana Sparkling Berry Sangria Herbal Tea

Teavana Iced Passion Tango Tea + apple juice + berry medley

Matcha Lemonade

Teavana matcha green tea + lemonade + ice

Pink Drink

Strawberry Acai Refresher + coconut milk + strawberries

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Black tea + cinnamon, clove + choice of milk

And remember - if you bring in your own reusable cup to Starbucks, you'll receive a 10 cent discount! No, it's not a lot - but the environment will thank you. Plus, look how adorable these cups are!