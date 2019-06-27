Starbucks releases new colorful summer drinks

Photos courtesy of Starbucks
Yesterday was 87 degrees Fahrenheit - sweltering. While we can't be happier that our ice storm days are over and that the sun is out, it can get a bit hot outside. Sometimes you need a hydrating pick-me-up to get you through the day without sweating through your clothes!
So, when Starbucks announced their new summer beverages, we shamelessly jumped for joy (and then promptly re-applied deodorant - because it made us sweaty).
The new bright drinks are Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Iced Guava White Tea Lemonade and Iced Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade - yum! Each of these teas are hand-shaken and are between 120 to 130 calories. You can also ask to mix these fruit-infused drinks to create your own concoction.
Editor's picks: summer Starbucks drinks
Teavana Sparkling Berry Sangria Herbal Tea
Teavana Iced Passion Tango Tea + apple juice + berry medley
Matcha Lemonade
Teavana matcha green tea + lemonade + ice
Pink Drink
Strawberry Acai Refresher + coconut milk + strawberries
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Black tea + cinnamon, clove + choice of milk
And remember - if you bring in your own reusable cup to Starbucks, you'll receive a 10 cent discount! No, it's not a lot - but the environment will thank you. Plus, look how adorable these cups are!