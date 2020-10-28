Treasuring traditions and tastes with family recipes

FOOD FOR LOVE – a published study by Myrte E. Hamburg, Catrin

Finkenauer and Carlo Schuengel reports that food affects the average person’s neurotransmitters, which can ameliorate feelings of helplessness, depression and loss of control.

Food also regulates emotions by way of association with the situation in which it’s presented. For example, certain Thanksgiving foods – think mashed potatoes or a traditional family recipe – may spike endorphins not just because of the taste, but because it subconsciously reminds you of last year’s good memories.

To that end, putting together your own family recipe book – a compilation of everything from Aunt Marge’s pumpkin pie to Cousin Steve’s chili – can be a great holiday activity. Keeping a record of all the important recipes not only makes holidays easier, but creates a keepsake for life. As the family grows, new members can add in their own traditions and recipes.

A guide to creating a family recipe book

Decide whether you want to use original recipe cards or retype them in the same format. While it may be neater to have everything appear uniform, there’s something nostalgic about seeing your loved one’s handwriting.

This part is fun: Reach out to your family! Announce your project and request family recipes. Another way to do this is to have family members bring their recipes to the next gathering, such as Thanksgiving. That way, you can create the book together.

Collect notes and tidbits about each recipe: “Grandma got this from her mother,” “Uncle Dave ate this while in college.” Include a photo of each cook next to their recipe.

Make copies of the book for each family member to keep. Physical copies, stapled or bound together also make great gifts.

First Lady Fran DeWine has been an advocate of making the most of social distancing by taking the time to appreciate loved ones. She shares recipes from her own kitchen weekly, ranging from black bean soup to President Reagan’s favorite macaroni and cheese.

A favorite staple in the DeWine family is homemade chicken and noodles. In a tweet posted on March 19, DeWine says, “This is a favorite comfort food for our family. I’ve taught my kids to make them and my grandkids like to help make them too.”

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.