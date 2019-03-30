Three delicious chip dips for your next spring party

The start of spring marks some exciting events. Flowers are blooming, graduation party invitations go out, and worldwide golf fanatics converge in central Ohio for the Memorial Tournament. But it’s also the best time to celebrate for the sake of celebration – it is finally spring, after all.

A crowd-pleasing dip is a cherry on top of a good party, and it’s the perfect dish to bring with you as a guest. Check out three delicious chip dip recipes below; you’re bound to find something you’ll like.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Adapted from Food & Wine

Buffalo chicken dip is a classic party dip, and its versatility makes it a good choice year-round. This is a great dip to put out with vegetables like celery and carrots, too.

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese

¾ cup Frank’s RedHot, plus more for garnish

½ cup sour cream

Rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 cup Monterey jack cheese

½ cup colby jack cheese

½ cup cheddar cheese

Finely chopped green onion, for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Stir the Monterey jack, colby jack and cheddar cheese into a bowl and mix. In a second bowl, mix the cream cheese, hot sauce, sour cream and 1 ½ cups of the mixed cheese. Once well-blended, scrape into a cast iron skillet and spread the remaining ½ cup of cheese on top.

Bake until bubbling, about 20 minutes. Then, turn on the broiler until the top is browned on top. Remove and let stand for 5-10 minutes, then add hot sauce and sprinkle green onion on top for garnish. Serve with chips or celery.

Spicy Vegan Avocado Dip

Adapted from Mexican Food Journal

Cooking for a vegan guest might sound intimidating, but this avocado dip is as easy as any basic guacamole – especially if you opt to buy a vegan mayonnaise instead of making your own. With a variety of textures and a good kick, guests will be crowding around the snack table. Adjust the heat by adding or removing the hot sauce. If you’re making this one early, cover the bowl with plastic wrap to make sure the avocado doesn’t brown before the guests show up.

Ingredients

3 avocados

½ cup Sir Kensington’s eggless mayonnaise

2 cloves garlic, finely diced

½ cup onion, chopped

6 sprigs cilantro, chopped

2 limes, juiced

2 pickled jalapenos, minced

1 tbsp. Tapatio hot sauce

1 tsp. cumin

Salt, to taste

Directions

Remove skin and pits from avocados and mash with a fork. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until creamy. Serve with chips or sliced bell peppers.

Chorizo and Velveeta Dip

Adapted from Tacolicious: Festive Recipes for Tacos, Snacks, Cocktails, and More by Sara Deseran

It can sound sacrilegious to make a queso dip with Velveeta cheese, but trust the folks from the California-based Mexican restaurant, Tacolicious. It’s good – really good. Fresh chorizo gives the dish that extra oomph for meat eaters, but it’s just as delicious without for vegetarians.

Ingredients

1 lb. Velveeta cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes

8 oz. fresh chorizo

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 can diced tomatoes and green chilies

½ can jalapeno chilies, drained

½ cup onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Salt, to taste

Directions

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add chorizo and cook until browned, crumbling as it cooks. Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is translucent. Drain excess fat. Add cheese and stir until melted. Add remaining ingredients and stir until hot. Serve.

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.