Submit your Family Thanksgiving Recipes

Do you have a meal you bring to Thanksgiving dinner every year? If you stopped arriving to dinner with this plate of food, would the entire household explode in protest?

CityScene's Editor's Pick is Strawberry Pretzel Salad.

"This is something my dad makes religiously every year," Associate editor Mallory Arnold says. "I always thought it was a Thanksgiving staple everywhere - but later on, I realized it was just a weird thing my family does."

× Expand Photo courtesy of Betty Crocker

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Ingredients

2 packages of Jell-O strawberry-flavored gelatin

2 cups boiling water

2 boxes frozen strawberries

2 cups crushed pretzels

3/4 cup butter, melted

2 Tbsp. sugar and 1 cup sugar

Cool Whip

1 package cream cheese, softened

Directions