Submit your Family Thanksgiving Recipes

Do you have a meal you bring to Thanksgiving dinner every year? If you stopped arriving to dinner with this plate of food, would the entire household explode in protest?
WE WANT TO KNOW!
Submit your favorite Thanksgiving recipe you swear by and we just might post it on our Cuisine section online! We want to know what makes people ask for seconds, thirds and even fourths. We want to know the meal that people have a serving of, even if they're stuffed to the brim with turkey already.
Share your recipe below!
CityScene's Editor's Pick is Strawberry Pretzel Salad.
"This is something my dad makes religiously every year," Associate editor Mallory Arnold says. "I always thought it was a Thanksgiving staple everywhere - but later on, I realized it was just a weird thing my family does."
Photo courtesy of Betty Crocker
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Ingredients
- 2 packages of Jell-O strawberry-flavored gelatin
- 2 cups boiling water
- 2 boxes frozen strawberries
- 2 cups crushed pretzels
- 3/4 cup butter, melted
- 2 Tbsp. sugar and 1 cup sugar
- Cool Whip
- 1 package cream cheese, softened
Directions
- Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in strawberries, refrigerate until partially set, about 1 hour and 45 minutes.
- Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a medium bowl, mix crust ingredients: 2 cups pretzels, 3/4 melted butter and 2 Tbsp. sugar.
- Press into ungreased 13 x 9-inch baking dish and bake for 10 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, beat Cool Whip, cream cheese and 1 cup sugar until smooth. Spread over cooled crust. Cover and refrigerate until cool and gelatin topping in bowl is partially set.
- Carefully spoon gelatin topping over filling. Refrigerate 4-6 hours until firm.