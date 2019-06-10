Recipe | Triple Stacked Brownies

Can't decide between cookies and brownies? With this simple recipe, you can have it all.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. vanilla
  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 1 Tsp. salt
  • 2 cups chocolate chips
  • 1 package preferred Oreos flavor
  • 1 box brownie mix

Directions

Layer one

  1. Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl Add eggs and vanilla - mix well to combine.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients into mix and beat until flour is combined. Stir in chocolate chips.

Layer two

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 9x13 baking sheet with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray. 
  2. Flatten cookie dough on the bottom of dish. Top with a layer of Oreos.

Layer three

  1. Mix together brownie mix and pour the batter on top of the cookie dough and Oreos until covered entirely.
  2. Cover will foil and bake at 350 degrees F. for 30 minutes. Remove foil and let bake for another 15-25 minutes. 

TIP: You can substitute Oreos for any kind of cookie you like - peanut butter cups work as well!

From the kitchen of @kevinandamanda.