Recipe | Triple Stacked Brownies

Photos courtesy of kevinandamanda
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1 Tsp. salt
- 2 cups chocolate chips
- 1 package preferred Oreos flavor
- 1 box brownie mix
Directions
Layer one
- Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl Add eggs and vanilla - mix well to combine.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients into mix and beat until flour is combined. Stir in chocolate chips.
Layer two
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 9x13 baking sheet with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
- Flatten cookie dough on the bottom of dish. Top with a layer of Oreos.
Layer three
- Mix together brownie mix and pour the batter on top of the cookie dough and Oreos until covered entirely.
- Cover will foil and bake at 350 degrees F. for 30 minutes. Remove foil and let bake for another 15-25 minutes.
TIP: You can substitute Oreos for any kind of cookie you like - peanut butter cups work as well!
From the kitchen of @kevinandamanda.