Recipes | Ways to use overripe bananas

We love bananas - and when we buy them at the store, we have every intention of eating them that week. But sometimes time gets away from us and all-too-soon our bananas end up looking like this. Overripe, brown, slightly mushy and unappetizing to most.

Don't fret - where you may see mushy fruit, we see deliciously moist banana bread, cupcakes, cookies and more!

Check out these recipes before tossing a bunch away. We're sure you'll find them apPEALing.

Peanut Butter Banana Bread

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 overripe bananas

2 eggs

7 tbsp. sour milk (sour milk = 1 tsp. white vinegar in milk for 5 minutes)

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

2 cups flour

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 Fahrenheit. Spray loaf pan with cooking spray. Mix oil, peanut butter and sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Add bananas, eggs, sour milk and baking soda to a blender until liquid forms. Add half of the liquid to 1 cup of flour until just moistened, then add the remaining liquid and another 1 cup of flour. Stir. Place in prepared pan. Bake for 45-55 minutes.

Recipes thanks to crazyforcrust.

Banana Nut Chip Ice Cream

Ingredients

3 bananas

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Slice bananas into chunks and freeze. Add frozen bananas to a food processor or blender. Blend for several minutes, stopping occasionally to break up large chunks with a spoon. Keep blending until it looks like soft serve ice cream. Add maple syrup and cinnamon and pulse until combined. Stir in nuts and chocolate chips - freeze until firm.

Banana Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients

2 brown bananas

1/4 cup coconut oil

2 tbsp. peanut butter

1/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tbsp. ground flax

1 cup flour

1 1/2 cups oats

1/4 cup chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Mix bananas, coconut oil and peanut butter. Mix in sugar, egg, baking soda, vanilla and flax. Mix in flour and oats and blend until just combined. Stir in chocolate chips. Scoop 1/4 cupfuls onto your baking sheet. Flatten slightly and bake for 10 minutes until golden brown.

Banana Nut Waffles

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup whole wheat flour

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

3/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

1/3 cup melted coconut oil

3/4 cup lukewarm milk

3/4 cup overripe mashed bananas

1 egg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Instructions

Heat waffle iron and preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Stir in chopped walnuts or pecans. Combine melted coconut oil and milk and microwave for 30 seconds. Whisk in mashed banana, egg and vanilla. Add wet ingredients and dry ingredients and stir until combined. Pour batter into heated waffle iron and cook until waffle is deeply golden. Place in oven to keep warm.

Recipe thanks to cookieandkate.com.