Recipe | Homemade Caramel Apples

These fall treats can be made with just five ingredients!

Homemade Caramel Apples

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup salted butter (1 stick)
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1 Tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 1/8 Tsp. salt
  • PLUS: favorite kind of apple and chopped peanuts

Directions

  1. In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, melt butter. Mix in brown sugar and stir. 
  2. Mix in heavy cream and stir. The caramel should be gently bubbling, but not overcooked. Adjust the heat to get that slow bubble as needed.
  3. Remove pot from heat and stir in vanilla and salt. 
  4. Pour hot caramel sauce into glass measuring cup or bowl, deep enough to dip apples into. 
  5. Insert stick (you can purchase these at your grocery store or Michaels Crafts) into apple and dip it into caramel sauce.  
  6. Roll wet apple through chopped peanuts and set to dry.

Tip: Try dipping different snacks into caramel sauce like pretzels, frozen bananas, graham crackers, strawberries or marshmallows! 