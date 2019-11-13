Recipe | Homemade Caramel Apples

×
Photo courtesy of the Food Network
Homemade Caramel Apples
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup salted butter (1 stick)
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2/3 cup heavy cream
- 1 Tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1/8 Tsp. salt
- PLUS: favorite kind of apple and chopped peanuts
Sally's Baking Addiction
Directions
- In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, melt butter. Mix in brown sugar and stir.
- Mix in heavy cream and stir. The caramel should be gently bubbling, but not overcooked. Adjust the heat to get that slow bubble as needed.
- Remove pot from heat and stir in vanilla and salt.
- Pour hot caramel sauce into glass measuring cup or bowl, deep enough to dip apples into.
- Insert stick (you can purchase these at your grocery store or Michaels Crafts) into apple and dip it into caramel sauce.
- Roll wet apple through chopped peanuts and set to dry.
Tip: Try dipping different snacks into caramel sauce like pretzels, frozen bananas, graham crackers, strawberries or marshmallows!
