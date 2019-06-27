Recipe | Cookie Burger

×
S'mores Stuffed Cookie Burger
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 20 squares)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
- 24 to 28 large marshmallows\
Directions
- In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, milk and vanilla. Combine the flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, salt and cinnamon; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips.
- Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375° until golden brown, 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.
- Place 4 cookies bottom side up on a microwave-safe plate; top each with a marshmallow. Microwave, uncovered, on high until marshmallows begin to puff, 10-15 seconds (do not overcook). Top each with another cookie. Repeat.
From the Taste of Home kitchen.
Tasty Beach Cafe in Miami, Florida offers the most mind-bending Cookie Burger - dubbed one of the best desserts in the country. We dare you to watch the video below without drooling.
