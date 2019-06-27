Recipe | Cookie Burger

S'mores Stuffed Cookie Burger

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 20 squares)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

24 to 28 large marshmallows\

Directions

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, milk and vanilla. Combine the flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, salt and cinnamon; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375° until golden brown, 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Place 4 cookies bottom side up on a microwave-safe plate; top each with a marshmallow. Microwave, uncovered, on high until marshmallows begin to puff, 10-15 seconds (do not overcook). Top each with another cookie. Repeat.

From the Taste of Home kitchen.

Tasty Beach Cafe in Miami, Florida offers the most mind-bending Cookie Burger - dubbed one of the best desserts in the country. We dare you to watch the video below without drooling.