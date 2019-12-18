RECIPE | Christmas Cookie Dip

×
Photo courtesy of Homemade Hooplah
Christmas Cookie Dip
Ingredients
- 2 cup heavy whipping cream (cold)
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 Tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup Heath toffee bits (plus extra for toppings)
- Red and green festive sprinkles
- Crackers, graham crackers or cookies for dipping
Instructions
- Blend together heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla until dip has the consistency of fluffy frosting. Using a hand mixer helps!
- At this stage, you can control the sweetness! If you prefer sweeter dip, add 1-4 Tbsp. of powdered sugar.
- Pour Heath toffee bits in and gently fold into the chocolate cream.
- Transfer dip into a serving bowl and top with more toffee bits and festive sprinkles. Serve immediately with crackers of choice.
Recipe courtesy of Homemade Hooplah
Easiest Eggnog
Photo courtesy of thekitchn
Ingredients
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 1/3 cups low-fat milk
- 1 Tsp. vanilla
- 1 dash ground nutmeg
Instructions
- Blend together eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla and nutgmeg.
- Serve cold.