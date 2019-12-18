RECIPE | Christmas Cookie Dip

Set out this easy dip for any holiday occasion

Christmas Cookie Dip 

Ingredients

  1. 2 cup heavy whipping cream (cold)
  2. 1/3 cup powdered sugar
  3. 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  4. 1 Tsp. vanilla extract
  5. 1 cup Heath toffee bits (plus extra for toppings)
  6. Red and green festive sprinkles
  7. Crackers, graham crackers or cookies for dipping

Instructions

  • Blend together heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla until dip has the consistency of fluffy frosting. Using a hand mixer helps!
  • At this stage, you can control the sweetness! If you prefer sweeter dip, add 1-4 Tbsp. of powdered sugar. 
  • Pour Heath toffee bits in and gently fold into the chocolate cream. 
  • Transfer dip into a serving bowl and top with more toffee bits and festive sprinkles. Serve immediately with crackers of choice.

Recipe courtesy of Homemade Hooplah

Easiest Eggnog 

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 2 1/3 cups low-fat milk
  • 1 Tsp. vanilla
  • 1 dash ground nutmeg

Instructions

  1. Blend together eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla and nutgmeg.
  2. Serve cold.