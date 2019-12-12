Recipe | Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

× Expand Photo courtesy of Betty Crocker

There are a million and one ways to bake Christmas cookies - the options are endless! How do you choose which batch to bring to Grandma or the company holiday party? Sometimes the best things in life are right under our nose, which is why we are obsessed with these Everything Under the Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies. Most of these ingredients you can find right in your kitchen - no grocery shopping required!

Everything Under the Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

Ingredients

1 pouch of chocolate chip cookie mix

1/2 cup green and red M&M's

1/2 cup miniature marshmallows

1/3 cup crushed mini pretzel twists

1/4 cup chopped cocktail peanuts

1/4 cup crushed potato chips

2 Tbsp. green, red and white candy sprinkles

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line large cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper.

In large bowl make chocolate chip cookie mix (most cookie mix requires eggs and butter)

Stir in everything under the kitchen sink! (all the remaining ingredients)

Drop dough by rounded tablespoons on cookie sheets 2 inches apart. Flatten with the back of a spoon.

Baking 9-11 minutes until light brown. Cool for 2 minutes before removing from cookie sheets to cooling rack.