Recipe | Kale and Apple Chips

Who needs boring potato chips when you can whip up a DIFFERENT kind of snack

Cinnamon Apple Chips

Ingredients

  • 3 apples of your choice
  • ground cinnamon
  • granulated sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 200 Fahrenheit. Line two large baking sheets with silicone baking mats. Set aside.
  2. Wash and thinly slice the apples as shown in the photos above. Spread the apple slices onto the baking pans making 1 single layer. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar.
  3. Bake for 1 hour, flip the apples over, and bake for another 1-1.5 hours. Turn the oven off and keep the apples inside as the oven cools down for 1 hour. This will help them get crunchy. Some apples may just be chewy and only slightly crunchy after 3 hours in the oven. Store apple chips at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

From the kitchen of sallysbakingaddiction.

Salty Kale Chips

Ingredients

  • 1 large bundle curly green or purple kale
  • 1-2 Tbsp. melted coconut or avocado oil
  • Seasonings of choice (i.e. pinch sea salt, 1 Tsp. cumin powder, 1 Tsp. chili powder, 1 Tsp. curry powder, 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. 
  2. Rinse and thoroughly dry kale, then tear into small pieces and discard any large stems.
  3. Add to a large mixing bowl and drizzle with oil and seasonings of choice. Toss thoroughly to combine, using hands to distribute the oil and seasonings evenly.
  4. Spread the kale over 2 large baking sheets (use fewer or more if adjusting batch size), ensuring the kale touches as little as possible to help them crisp while baking.
  5. Bake for 15 minutes, then turn the pans around and lightly toss/stir kale to ensure even baking. Bake for 5-10 minutes more, or until kale is crispy and very slight golden brown. Watch closely as it can burn easily.
  6. Remove from oven and let cool slightly - chips will crisp up even more once out of the oven.
  7. Enjoy immediately! Best when fresh. Store leftovers covered at room temperature for 2-3 days.