Recipe | Kale and Apple Chips

×
Photo courtesy of Jessica Gavin
Cinnamon Apple Chips
Ingredients
- 3 apples of your choice
- ground cinnamon
- granulated sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200 Fahrenheit. Line two large baking sheets with silicone baking mats. Set aside.
- Wash and thinly slice the apples as shown in the photos above. Spread the apple slices onto the baking pans making 1 single layer. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar.
- Bake for 1 hour, flip the apples over, and bake for another 1-1.5 hours. Turn the oven off and keep the apples inside as the oven cools down for 1 hour. This will help them get crunchy. Some apples may just be chewy and only slightly crunchy after 3 hours in the oven. Store apple chips at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
From the kitchen of sallysbakingaddiction.
×
Salty Kale Chips
Ingredients
- 1 large bundle curly green or purple kale
- 1-2 Tbsp. melted coconut or avocado oil
- Seasonings of choice (i.e. pinch sea salt, 1 Tsp. cumin powder, 1 Tsp. chili powder, 1 Tsp. curry powder, 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 225 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Rinse and thoroughly dry kale, then tear into small pieces and discard any large stems.
- Add to a large mixing bowl and drizzle with oil and seasonings of choice. Toss thoroughly to combine, using hands to distribute the oil and seasonings evenly.
- Spread the kale over 2 large baking sheets (use fewer or more if adjusting batch size), ensuring the kale touches as little as possible to help them crisp while baking.
- Bake for 15 minutes, then turn the pans around and lightly toss/stir kale to ensure even baking. Bake for 5-10 minutes more, or until kale is crispy and very slight golden brown. Watch closely as it can burn easily.
- Remove from oven and let cool slightly - chips will crisp up even more once out of the oven.
- Enjoy immediately! Best when fresh. Store leftovers covered at room temperature for 2-3 days.