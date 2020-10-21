RECIPE | Witch's Brew Halloween Punch

×
Photo courtesy of Colleen Graham and the Spurce Eats
Sherbert Punch (Witch's Brew)
Non-alcoholic
Ingredients
- 1 quart lime sherbert
- 2 cans frozen lime juice concentrate
- 2 cans frozen lemon juice concentrate
- 36 ounces of water (6 juice cans)
- 2 quarts ginger ale
- Green food coloring
Directions
- Soften sherbert into the mix of fruit juices and water.
- Pour over a large block of ice in punch bowl.
- Add drops of green food coloring for desired shade.
- Top with ginger ale just before serving.
Recipe by the Spruce Eats.
Swamp Sipper
Alcoholic
Ingredients
Ice
5 1/4 cups dark rum
1 3/4 cups blue curacao
3 1/2 cups pineapple juice
1 3/4 cups fresh lemon juice
3 1/2 cups lemon-lime soda (Sprite or 7Up)
Directions
Chill all ingredients for several hours or overnight.
Combine ingredients in a punch bowl and add a block of dry ice if you desire a spooky result.
Recipe courtesy of Garlic & Zest.