RECIPE | Witch's Brew Halloween Punch

Sherbert Punch (Witch's Brew)

Non-alcoholic

Ingredients

1 quart lime sherbert

2 cans frozen lime juice concentrate

2 cans frozen lemon juice concentrate

36 ounces of water (6 juice cans)

2 quarts ginger ale

Green food coloring

Directions

Soften sherbert into the mix of fruit juices and water. Pour over a large block of ice in punch bowl. Add drops of green food coloring for desired shade. Top with ginger ale just before serving.

Recipe by the Spruce Eats.

Swamp Sipper

Alcoholic

Ingredients

Ice

5 1/4 cups dark rum

1 3/4 cups blue curacao

3 1/2 cups pineapple juice

1 3/4 cups fresh lemon juice

3 1/2 cups lemon-lime soda (Sprite or 7Up)

Directions

Chill all ingredients for several hours or overnight.

Combine ingredients in a punch bowl and add a block of dry ice if you desire a spooky result.

Recipe courtesy of Garlic & Zest.