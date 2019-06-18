RECIPE | Red Wine Butter

Red Wine Butter

Ingredients

1 bottle preferred Cabernet Sauvignon

6 medium shallots, peeled and chopped

2 cups garlic, peeled

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 sprig rosemary

2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar

3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1 Tsp. salt

Instructions

In a large stainless steel pot, place wine, shallots, garlic, thyme, rosemary and sherry vinegar and bring to a simmer. Reduce until wine is almost completely evaporated. There should be about 1-2 Tbsp. of liquid left remaining. Remove from heat and cool for at least 15 minutes. Place butter in food processor or blender, along with cooled wine mixture. Puree until smooth and strain through a fine mesh strainer to remove any excess solids. Season to taste with salt. Lay a strip of cling film out on the counter, spoon butter into a rough log shape. Carefully roll the cling film around the butter, then pinch the ends together and keep rolling until you have a tight roll. Store in the fridge for at least an hour.

From the kitchen of sprinkles and sprouts.