RECIPE | Red Wine Butter

Red Wine Butter
Ingredients
- 1 bottle preferred Cabernet Sauvignon
- 6 medium shallots, peeled and chopped
- 2 cups garlic, peeled
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar
- 3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 Tsp. salt
Instructions
- In a large stainless steel pot, place wine, shallots, garlic, thyme, rosemary and sherry vinegar and bring to a simmer.
- Reduce until wine is almost completely evaporated. There should be about 1-2 Tbsp. of liquid left remaining. Remove from heat and cool for at least 15 minutes.
- Place butter in food processor or blender, along with cooled wine mixture.
- Puree until smooth and strain through a fine mesh strainer to remove any excess solids. Season to taste with salt.
- Lay a strip of cling film out on the counter, spoon butter into a rough log shape. Carefully roll the cling film around the butter, then pinch the ends together and keep rolling until you have a tight roll.
- Store in the fridge for at least an hour.
From the kitchen of sprinkles and sprouts.