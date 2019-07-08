Recipe | Marbled Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Loaf

× Expand Photos courtest of Tastemade

This cookie dough loaf is certainly a way to spice up your typical dessert! Take on the challenge and think outside the box with this mouthwatering display of cookie dough, chocolate and cheesecake.

Ingredients

Cookie dough

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter

1 egg

1 1/2 Tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/4 cups chocolate chips

Cheesecake

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup cream cheese, 8 oz.

4 gelatine leaves

1/2 cup milk chocolate

1/2 cup white chocolate

Directions

Make the crust: In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients except the egg together. Set 1/4 of the mix aside for later, then add the egg and stir to combine. Use 2 thin strips of parchment paper to go across the bottom of the pan to help with removing later. Use the remaining cookie dough to line the pan. Set aside in the freezer to firm up for 30 minutes, then line with parchment paper, and fill with baking beans. Place onto a baking sheet, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the baking beans and paper, then return to the oven for a further 15 minutes or until golden brown, and cooked through. Set aside to cool. Make the filling: Soak the gelatine leaves in cold water, and set aside. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese with a wooden spoon, until it is soft. Softly, whip the cream so it is thickened but the peaks don’t hold their shape. Add the soaked gelatine leaves to the boiling water, and mix through the mixture. Then divide the mixture in 2. In 1 batch, add the melted white chocolate. To the other batch, add the melted milk chocolate. To assemble: Place large spoonfuls of the chocolate filling into the cooled cookie loaf pan in a random pattern, then drag the back of a spoon through to create a marbled pattern. Roll the reserved cookie dough into about 10 small balls, and drop 5 of these into the mixture. Place in the freezer to set, for a couple of hours, then decorate with the remaining 5 cookie dough balls. Remove from the freezer and defrost for 20 minutes before slicing into the 10 and serving.

From the kitchen of Tastemade.