Recipe | Homemade Veggie Burgers

You don't have to be vegetarian to enjoy these mouthwatering burgers!

Black Bean Veggie Burger

Ingredients

  • 1 can black beans, drained
  • 1/2 green bell pepper
  • 1/2 onion cut into wedges
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tbsp. chili powder
  • 1 Tbsp. cumin
  • 1 Tsp. hot sauce
  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs

Instructions

  1. If grilling, preheat outdoor grill on high heat. If baking, preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and lightly oil a baking sheet.
  2. Mash black beans with a fork until thick.
  3. In a food processor or blender, chop bell pepper, onion and garlic. Stir into mashed beans.
  4. In a separate bowl, stir together egg, chili powder, cumin and hot sauce.
  5. Stir egg mixture into mashed beans. Mix in bread crumbs until mixture holds together. Divide into four patties.
  6. Grill about 8 minutes on each side. If baking, bake about 10 minutes on each side. 

Recipe courtesy of allrecipes.com.

Quinoa Veggie Burger

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked quinoa
  • 1 cup cooked brown rice
  • 1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs 
  • 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tsp. cumin
  • 1/2 Tsp. chili powder
  • 1/2 Tsp. garlic powder
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir well to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. 
  3. Line a tray with parchment paper. Spoon burger mixture into patty shapes and gently press down.
  4. Heat large skillet over medium heat, adding oil or nonsticking spray. 
  5. Add patties and cook for 3-4 minutes until crisp. Carefully flip to cook for an additional 3-4 minutes.
  6. Serve on bun of preference and all the toppings you can dream of!

Recipe courtesy of TastesBetterFromScratch.

Spicy Chickpea Burger

Ingredients

  • 1 can chickpeas
  • 1/2 cup red onion, diced
  • 1 small zucchini, grated
  • 3 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
  • 3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. siracha sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
  • 1 Tsp. cumin
  • 1 Tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 Tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup oats
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil

Instructions

  1. Draine, rinse and mash chickpeas with a fork in a large bowl.
  2. Combine all ingredients into the bowl with chickpeas. 
  3. Use your hands to mix well until patty substance forms.
  4. Form into consistent burger shapes (should make 6-8 patties)
  5. Cook on grill for 10 minutes each side, a skillet for 3-5 minutes each side.

Recipe courtesy of runningonrealfood.com.