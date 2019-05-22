Recipe | Homemade Veggie Burgers

×
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Ingredients
- 1 can black beans, drained
- 1/2 green bell pepper
- 1/2 onion cut into wedges
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. cumin
- 1 Tsp. hot sauce
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
Instructions
- If grilling, preheat outdoor grill on high heat. If baking, preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and lightly oil a baking sheet.
- Mash black beans with a fork until thick.
- In a food processor or blender, chop bell pepper, onion and garlic. Stir into mashed beans.
- In a separate bowl, stir together egg, chili powder, cumin and hot sauce.
- Stir egg mixture into mashed beans. Mix in bread crumbs until mixture holds together. Divide into four patties.
- Grill about 8 minutes on each side. If baking, bake about 10 minutes on each side.
Recipe courtesy of allrecipes.com.
×
Quinoa Veggie Burger
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked quinoa
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped
- 1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tsp. cumin
- 1/2 Tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 Tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir well to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Line a tray with parchment paper. Spoon burger mixture into patty shapes and gently press down.
- Heat large skillet over medium heat, adding oil or nonsticking spray.
- Add patties and cook for 3-4 minutes until crisp. Carefully flip to cook for an additional 3-4 minutes.
- Serve on bun of preference and all the toppings you can dream of!
Recipe courtesy of TastesBetterFromScratch.
Spicy Chickpea Burger
Ingredients
- 1 can chickpeas
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1 small zucchini, grated
- 3 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
- 3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. siracha sauce
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 Tsp. cumin
- 1 Tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup oats
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
Instructions
- Draine, rinse and mash chickpeas with a fork in a large bowl.
- Combine all ingredients into the bowl with chickpeas.
- Use your hands to mix well until patty substance forms.
- Form into consistent burger shapes (should make 6-8 patties)
- Cook on grill for 10 minutes each side, a skillet for 3-5 minutes each side.
Recipe courtesy of runningonrealfood.com.