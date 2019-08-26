Recipe | Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

× Expand Photo courtesy of Inspired Taste

Ingredients

2 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy)

2 Tbsp. pumpkin puree (canned pumpkin)

1 to 3 Tbsp. sugar, depending on how sweet you like it

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1/2 Tsp. pumpkin pie spice, plus more for serving

1/2 cup strong hot coffee

Whipped cream, for serving

Directions

Add milk, pumpkin puree, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Heat until hot, but do not boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and the coffee. Divide the mixture between two mugs. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

From the kitchen of Inspired Taste.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

2 Tsp.ground ginger

2 Tsp. nutmeg

1-1/2 Tsp. ground allspice

1-1/2 Tsp. ground cloves

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves until well combined. Store in a small jar or container.

From the kitchen of The Pioneer Woman.