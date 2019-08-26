Recipe | Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

×
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin puree (canned pumpkin)
- 1 to 3 Tbsp. sugar, depending on how sweet you like it
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 Tsp. pumpkin pie spice, plus more for serving
- 1/2 cup strong hot coffee
- Whipped cream, for serving
Directions
- Add milk, pumpkin puree, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat.
- Heat until hot, but do not boil.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and the coffee.
- Divide the mixture between two mugs. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 Tsp.ground ginger
- 2 Tsp. nutmeg
- 1-1/2 Tsp. ground allspice
- 1-1/2 Tsp. ground cloves
Directions
In a small bowl, whisk together cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves until well combined. Store in a small jar or container.
