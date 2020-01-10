RECIPE | Homemade Hot Cocoa

Rainy days can really drag you down. Sometimes you need a little pep in your step to get the morning going, right? What better way to sweeten a dark and gloomy afternoon than with a cup of homemade hot chocolate?
Homemade Hot Cocoa
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup hot water
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 4 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, combine cocoa powder, sugar, water and salt over medium heat.
- Stir constantly until smooth. Bring to a simmer.
- Reduce heat and stir in the milk slowly. DO NOT BOIL.
- Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.
Have it your way!
If you like a more rich cocoa, add half and half!
If you like a less sweet cocoa, use bittersweet/dark chocolate chips.
If you like a lighter cocoa, use skim or almond milk and reduce amount of sugar.
If you like a more flavorful cocoa, add cinnamon peppermint, espresso or caramel sauce.
Perks of dark chocolate
Did you know? Dark chocolate is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals. Some research even suggests it may help lower the risk of heart disease, reduce inflammation and insulin resistance and improve brain function.
A 100-gram bar of dark chocolate with 70-85 percent cocoa contains:
- 11 grams of fiber
- 67 percent of the RDI for iron
- 58 percent of the RDI for magnesium
- 98 percent of the RDI for manganese
Pro tip: choose dark chocolate with 70 percent of higher cocoa content.
Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.