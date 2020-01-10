RECIPE | Homemade Hot Cocoa

Rainy days can really drag you down. Sometimes you need a little pep in your step to get the morning going, right? What better way to sweeten a dark and gloomy afternoon than with a cup of homemade hot chocolate?

Homemade Hot Cocoa

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup hot water

1/8 tsp. salt

4 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy)

1 tsp. vanilla

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, combine cocoa powder, sugar, water and salt over medium heat. Stir constantly until smooth. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and stir in the milk slowly. DO NOT BOIL. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Have it your way!

If you like a more rich cocoa, add half and half!

If you like a less sweet cocoa, use bittersweet/dark chocolate chips.

If you like a lighter cocoa, use skim or almond milk and reduce amount of sugar.

If you like a more flavorful cocoa, add cinnamon peppermint, espresso or caramel sauce.

Perks of dark chocolate

Did you know? Dark chocolate is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals. Some research even suggests it may help lower the risk of heart disease, reduce inflammation and insulin resistance and improve brain function.

A 100-gram bar of dark chocolate with 70-85 percent cocoa contains:

11 grams of fiber

67 percent of the RDI for iron

58 percent of the RDI for magnesium

98 percent of the RDI for manganese

Pro tip: choose dark chocolate with 70 percent of higher cocoa content.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.