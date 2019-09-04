Recipe | Sugar-Free Oatmeal Muffins

×
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups old-fashioned oats (1.5 cups ground, 1 cupwhole)
2 Tbsp old-fashioned oats for muffin tops
2–3 large overripe bananas (1 cup mashed or or 1 cup applesauce)
2 large eggs, (lightly beaten, may use flax eggs)
1/3 cup honey
3/4 cup milk (or non-dairy milk)
2 tsp real vanilla
2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325°F to toast oats.
- Place oats on a baking sheet and toast until lightly browned, stirring once (about 4 to 6 minutes). Let cool to room temperature. (If you are in a hurry you can skip the toasting step, however, the toasting adds flavor!)
- Divide oats into portions of 1.5 cups, 1 cup and 2 Tbsp
- Turn oven heat up to 350°F degrees to bake the muffins.
- Place 1.5 cups of oats in a food processor and blend/pulse until they reach a rough, flour-like consistency.
- Mash bananas well, they should have no lumps. I use my mixer to mash them before adding the other wet ingredients.
- Add eggs, honey, milk and vanilla. Mix to combine.
- Add dry ingredients (including the ground oats and 1 cup whole oats) to wet ingredients and mix until just incorporated. Allow these to sit for 10 minutes to soak the oats.
- Optional: Fold in 1/2 cup fruit, raisins, or nuts.
- Scoop into muffin tin, well greased or lined with parchment muffin wrappers (makes 14 muffins).
- Bake at 350°F for 20 -23 minutes. (Tops should spring back when lightly pressed and/or a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin should come out clean.)