Recipe | Sugar-Free Oatmeal Muffins

No flour, no sugar, no oil - but all the deliciousness

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cups old-fashioned oats (1.5 cups ground, 1 cupwhole)

2 Tbsp old-fashioned oats for muffin tops

2–3 large overripe bananas (1 cup mashed or or 1 cup applesauce)

2 large eggs, (lightly beaten, may use flax eggs)

1/3 cup honey

3/4 cup milk (or non-dairy milk)

2 tsp real vanilla

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F to toast oats.
  1. Place oats on a baking sheet and toast until lightly browned, stirring once (about 4 to 6 minutes). Let cool to room temperature. (If you are in a hurry you can skip the toasting step, however, the toasting adds flavor!)
  2. Divide oats into portions of 1.5 cups, 1 cup and 2 Tbsp
  3. Turn oven heat up to 350°F degrees to bake the muffins.
  4. Place 1.5 cups of oats in a food processor and blend/pulse until they reach a rough, flour-like consistency.
  5. Mash bananas well, they should have no lumps. I use my mixer to mash them before adding the other wet ingredients.
  6. Add eggs, honey, milk and vanilla. Mix to combine.
  7. Add dry ingredients (including the ground oats and 1 cup whole oats) to wet ingredients and mix until just incorporated. Allow these to sit for 10 minutes to soak the oats.
  8. Optional: Fold in 1/2 cup fruit, raisins, or nuts.
  9. Scoop into muffin tin, well greased or lined with parchment muffin wrappers (makes 14 muffins).
  10. Bake at 350°F for 20 -23 minutes. (Tops should spring back when lightly pressed and/or a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin should come out clean.)

