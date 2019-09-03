Recipe | Fudgy Chocolate Avocado Cake

Ingredients

2 cups almond flour or ground almonds

1 1/2 avocado

3 eggs medium

1/2 cup coconut cream

1/2 cup almond milk unsweetened

1/3 cup cocoa powder unsweetened

1/3 cup coconut sugar

2 Tsp. baking powder

1 Tsp. vanilla extract

For Frosting

1 avocado (1/2 cup mashed)

2 oz. unsweetened chocolate or dark chocolate

1/2 cup powdered sugar

3-4 tbsp almond milk

1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

Directions

Preheat the oven to 356 Fahrenheit.

To make the cake, chop or mash you avocado and blend it in a food processor with the eggs, almond milk, coconut cream, cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Blend for a few minutes until absolutely smooth and there are no lumps left. If necessary, scrape down the sides with a spatula in between.

Now add the almond flour, baking powder and sugarr and blend until well-combined.

Line a 7 inch springform with parchment paper and grease the sides. Fill in the batter and bake for about 30-35 minutes until the top is firm.

While the cake is cooling, prepare the frosting: Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave (30 second bursts). Blend the avocado, sugar, cocoa powder and almond milk in a food processor until absolutely smooth. Last, add the melted chocolate and blend until well-combined.

Spread over the completely cooled cake and serve.

From the kitchen of SugarFreeLondoner.