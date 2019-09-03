Recipe | Fudgy Chocolate Avocado Cake

Ingredients
- 2 cups almond flour or ground almonds
- 1 1/2 avocado
- 3 eggs medium
- 1/2 cup coconut cream
- 1/2 cup almond milk unsweetened
- 1/3 cup cocoa powder unsweetened
- 1/3 cup coconut sugar
- 2 Tsp. baking powder
- 1 Tsp. vanilla extract
For Frosting
- 1 avocado (1/2 cup mashed)
- 2 oz. unsweetened chocolate or dark chocolate
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 3-4 tbsp almond milk
- 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder
Directions
Preheat the oven to 356 Fahrenheit.
To make the cake, chop or mash you avocado and blend it in a food processor with the eggs, almond milk, coconut cream, cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Blend for a few minutes until absolutely smooth and there are no lumps left. If necessary, scrape down the sides with a spatula in between.
Now add the almond flour, baking powder and sugarr and blend until well-combined.
Line a 7 inch springform with parchment paper and grease the sides. Fill in the batter and bake for about 30-35 minutes until the top is firm.
While the cake is cooling, prepare the frosting: Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave (30 second bursts). Blend the avocado, sugar, cocoa powder and almond milk in a food processor until absolutely smooth. Last, add the melted chocolate and blend until well-combined.
Spread over the completely cooled cake and serve.
From the kitchen of SugarFreeLondoner.