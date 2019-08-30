RECIPE | Homemade Cincinnati-Style Chili

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chunky Chef

Homemade Cincinnati-Style Chili

Ingredients

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 quart water, or amount to cover

2 onions, finely chopped

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

2 Tbsp. vinegar

2 Tsp. Worcestershire sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 (1 oz.) square unsweetened chocolate

1/4 cup chili powder

1 1/2 Tsp. salt

1 Tsp. ground cumin

1Tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 Tsp. ground cayenne pepper

5 whole cloves

5 whole allspice berries

1 bay leaf

Directions

Place ground beef in a large pan, cover with about 1 quart of cold water, and bring to a boil, stirring and breaking up the beef with a fork to a fine texture. Slowly boil until the meat is thoroughly cooked, about 30 minutes, then remove from heat and refrigerate in the pan overnight. The next day, skim the solid fat from the top of the pan, and discard the fat. Place the beef mixture over medium heat, and stir in the onions, tomato sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, chocolate, chili powder, salt, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, cloves, allspice berries, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 hours. Add water if necessary to prevent the chili from burning.

From allrecipes.com.

The secret ingredient is...

It's been a long journey for chili lovers to find out what makes Skyline Chili so tasty. Many have speculated, but so far, nothing has been revealed. The founder's lips are sealed, however, some believe the secret ingredient is a meld of spices that includes nutmeg, allspice and cocoa.

Skyline founder, William Nicholas Lambrinides, is quoted in the Cincinnati Enquirer saying,

"It's a secret. We cannot mention any names."