Recipe | Cauliflower Tots

Baked Cauliflower Tots

Ingredients

Cooking spray

4 c. cauliflower florets, steamed (about 1/2 large cauliflower)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 c. shredded cheddar

1 c. freshly grated Parmesan

2/3 c. panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp. freshly chopped chives

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 c. ketchup

2 tbsp. Sriracha

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a large baking sheet with cooking spray. In a food processor, pulse steamed cauliflower until riced. Place riced cauliflower on a clean kitchen towel and squeeze to drain water. Transfer cauliflower to a large bowl with egg, cheddar, Parmesan, Panko, and chives and mix until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon about 1 tablespoon mixture and roll it into a tater-tot shape with your hands. Place on prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until tots are golden. Meanwhile, make spicy ketchup: Combine ketchup and Sriracha in a small serving bowl and stir to combine. Serve warm cauliflower tots with spicy ketchup.

Baked Broccoli Tots

Ingredients

2 cups or 12 ounces uncooked or frozen broccoli

1 large egg

1/4 cup diced yellow onion

1/3 cup cheddar cheese

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/3 cup Italian breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons parsley ( or cilantro rosemary,

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease a baking sheet with a thin layer of oil or line with parchment paper and set aside.

Blanch the broccoli in boiling water for 1 minute then remove and shock with cold tap water to stop the cooking process. Drain well.

Chop broccoli finely and mix thoroughly with the egg, onions, cheddar, breadcrumbs, and seasoning. Scoop about 1.5 tablespoons of mix using an ice-cream scoop or your hands and gently press between your hands into a firm ball then shape into a tater-tot shape. It helps to wash your hands after every few tots to keep them from sticking onto your hands. Next, Place on your prepared baking sheet.

Bake until golden brown and crispy, 18-24 minutes, turning halfway. Remove from the oven and enjoy hot with ketchup, sriracha, ranch dressing, or your favorite dipping sauce!

