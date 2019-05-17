Recipe | Creative pizza crusts

Cauliflower crust

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, stalk removed

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper. Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in food processor until fine. Steam and drain. In a bowl, combine cauliflower with mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano, salt, garlic powder and eggs. Transfer to the center of the baking sheet and spread into a circular pizza crust. Bake for 20 minutes. Add desired pizza toppings and bake an additional 10 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of Katie Lee.

Sweet potato crust

Ingredients

1 medium peeled sweet potato

2/3 cup rolled oats

1 egg

1/2 tsp. salt

Pinch of garlic powder

1 tbsp. olive oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Pulse the sweet potato and oats through the food processor until fine. Add the egg and garlic powder and salt - pulse again to mix until it resembles a loose dough. Transfer to a parchment lined baking sheet. Press into circular crust and bake for 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Invert back onto the pan with the baked side facing down. Peel the parchment gently off and brush the top layer with olive oil. Bake for 5-10 minutes to get a crispy top. Top with your favorite pizza toppings.

Recipe courtesy of pinchofyum.

French bread pizza

Ingredients

1 French loaf

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella

Toppings of your choice

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut the French loaf in half lengthwise, then cut each half open into two pieces. Place the pieces of French Bread, cut side up, on a large baking sheet. Top each piece of bread with about 2 tbsp. pizza sauce and 1/4 cup mozzarella. Add additional toppings that you want. Bake pizzas for 10-15 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of BudgetBytes.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.