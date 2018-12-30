Progressive dinner gives a taste of Dublin

× Expand Photos courtesy of Vaso

As central Ohio grows, so does its food scene. With such a wealth of restaurants and culinary diversity in the area, picking just one restaurant when it comes time to decide dinner plans can be hard. Who says you have to choose? Why not start for appetizers in one spot and move through the meal in a new spot for each course?

Dublin, with its recent expansion around the Bridge Street and State Route 161 area, is the perfect place for such a progressive meal.

Starter Drinks

Brazenhead

Starting on the historic side of Dublin, anyone familiar with Brazenhead knows its unbelievably long drink menu. Are you looking for scotch? Irish whiskey? Bourbon? Vodka? Organized by liquor type, you’ll likely have to take a moment and ask your server for some recommendations before diving in.

If your progressive meal is on a weekday, start it off right during Brazenhead’s happy hour 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 2:30-7 p.m. on Friday. If you love beer, Brazenhead is definitely the spot for you, because the beer list is extensive.

Appetizers

Mezzo

Head across the street to Mezzo where you’ll find a mouth-watering menu. This is where it’s beneficial to bring a big party, so you can order heavily and taste a lot without worrying about overeating before the main course.

Try the mussels or braised veal meatballs if you’re feeling fancy, but don’t overlook classics like the Italian wings, truffle parmesan fries or spinach artichoke dip. And, of course, you can never go wrong with a cheese and charcuterie board. Don’t forget to ask your server about the meat and cheese selections of the day.

Main Course

The Avenue

This upscale spot serves dishes that look just as good as they taste – and they taste pretty damn good. However, we can’t promise ordering will be easy. The twin lobster tails, beef stroganoff and short rib grilled cheese are just a few of your options, so you really can’t go wrong no matter what you order.

After asking your server for “another five minutes” two or three times, you’ll know why Dublin is thrilled to be home to The Avenue’s second location, and why Wine Spectator presented The Avenue with a 2018 Award of Excellence.

Dessert

Cap City Fine Diner

So, let’s be honest. Between Mezzo and The Avenue, you likely didn’t save room for dessert. But you’ll have an opportunity to digest a bit while you cross the Scioto River over to Bridge Park where you can enjoy dessert at Cap City Fine Diner.

As the night winds down and you’re likely warm and happy from the great conversation, delicious drinks, and beautiful sights of the newly renovated Historic Dublin and Bridge Park, it’s time for a new challenge: ordering dessert. After some warm brownie sundae, deep dish apple pie, chocolate covered peanut butter pie and, of course, classic diner floats and milkshakes, you’re probably ready to take a nap. But the night is still young.

Night Cap

Vaso

Just a few years ago, Dublin was considered a small, quiet village, and its inhabitants had to drive to downtown Columbus to get a taste of action. With the welcoming of Vaso, the rooftop bar that lives above Dublin’s AC Hotel by Marriott, Dublin offers as much excitement as many parts of Columbus.

“It’s the highest point of Dublin,” says Orcun Turkay, general manager of the AC Hotel by Marriott. “(You’ve) never seen Dublin like this; it’s a destination. (You) should definitely make it up here. We top it off with amazing cocktails that our talented team creates.”

Though it may be a bit too cold to sit on Vaso’s patio, you can still overlook Bridge Park and Historic Dublin, debate which part of the progressive meal was the best and plan for the next one. And if you’re still feeling a bit peckish after all that, don’t be afraid to ask for Vaso’s perfectly shareable menu.

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.