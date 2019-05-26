Not feeling the cooking thing? Check out these options

Staff Picks Top 5 fast-casual restaruants to check out that aren't Chipotle Brassica (Short North, Bexley, Upper Arlington, Shaker Heights)



CoreLife Eatery (Lennox Town Center, OSU Campus, Polairs)



Sweet Carrot (Grandview, Polaris)



Acre, Farm-to-table (Clintonville, Grandview)



FUSIAN (Grandview, Clintonville, Easton Town Center)

Fast-casual dining is not an entirely new trend, but one that has continued to grow over the past decade.

In 2015, the Washington Post reported that fast casual dining had grown by 550 percent since 1999, which is more than ten times the growth of the fast food industry over that same span, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor International.

Think restaurant giants like Chipotle, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, Panera Bread, Shake Shack and you are at the center of fast-casual dining.

What sets fast casual apart from fast food, in general, is the quality and variety of food. With a slightly higher price point, customers are given more of a dining experience for a smaller amount of time.

Though the food is prepared rather quickly, there is more attention and variety provided for the made-to-order menu items. Oftentimes, these restaurants present a more welcoming and relaxed environment in their dining areas, making it a perfect place to meet up with some friends.

Much like Chipotle and its mission, fast-casual restaurants are determined to provide high-integrity meals. They use fewer frozen products, focus more on fresh ingredients and, although the price tag may be a little higher than average, the quality and experience of this trend far exceed a normal fast food drive through.

At the end of the day, fast casual dining affords the consumer more liberty and creative input into what you are going to eat. And with opportunities for more healthful options, the sky is the limit.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com

Farm to Table

A guide to area farmers’ markets

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market

3-6 p.m., Wednesdays through Oct. 31

N. State and E. Home streets

www.marketwednesday.com

Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m., Thursdays, June 7-Sept. 27

89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

New Albany Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m., Thursdays, June 21-Sept. 6

Market Square

www.healthynewalbany.org

Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market

3-6 p.m., Wednesdays through Sept. 26

Upper Arlington Senior Center

1945 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Dublin Farmers’ Market

3:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Sept. 26

Oakland Nursery

4271 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.dublinfarmersmarket.com

Grandview Avenue Farmers’ Market

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays, June 2-Oct. 27

Parking lot adjacent to Vino Vino and Figlio

www.grandviewheights.org

Grove City Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays through Sept. 8

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org