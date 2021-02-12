New option for vegans at Condado

Vegans and vegetarians have a new option on Condado's menu. The restaurant has added soy chorizo to its list of meatless proteins.

"Adding soy chorizo to our menu is an extension of the innovative menu items like BBQ pulled jackfruit and Thai chili tofu that Condado has long celebrated and offered," says Scott Shotter, president of Condado Tacos.

The soy chorizo is a crumble that is seasoned with traditional spices and is mixed with diced poblano peppers to give it an extra kick.

Finding vegan options isn't always easy, but more and more restaurants have added options to their menus to accommodate guests who choose not to consume animal products.

"Condado is a great place to grab tacos with buds or the entire family, and our menu makes it easy and affordable to score something delicious for everyone," Shotter says. "Our new soy chorizo will soon be a fan favorite for customers looking to add variety to their meals and those following vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free diet."

Vegan & Vegetarian Victuals

Here are some other great local restaurants where vegans and vegetarians can find a variety of option that fit their diet:

Portia's Cafe serves only food that is entirely vegan. It offers a variety of wraps, soups, salads, pizzas, bowls and desserts for the plant-powered community in Columbus. www.portiascafe.com Eden Burger takes traditional fast food and makes it completely vegetarian. Its menu consists of plant-based burgers and sides, and on Mondays, it offers "Meatless Monday Combo Meals." www.edenburger.org Woodhouse Vegan Cafe + Space offers a variety of plant-based meals in addition to various bakery items and beverages. Its list of cocktails pairs well with the vegetarian food found on the dinner menu. www.woodhousevegan.com Paulie Gee's Pizzeria in the Short North has a vegan section on the menu that includes seven specialty pizzas for vegans who stop in or carry out Paulie Gee’s pizza. pauliegee.com North Star Cafe offers a large variety of vegan and vegetarian foods at each of its four locations in the Columbus area. Most of the items on the menu have the option of swapping the meat protein for tofu or something plant based. www.thenorthstarcafe.com

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.