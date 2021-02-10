New concept hatching in upcoming food hall

The soon-to-launch Budd Dairy Food Hall in Italian Village announced the last of its chef partners with Cluck Norris Ass-Kickin Chicken. The new kitchen will offer fresh, flavorful chicken favorites including fingers, handhelds and sides.

Columbus native Josh Yosick is the chef behind the chicken. After finding his passion for the restaurant industry at the ripe age of 14 working as a dishwasher, Yosick has had more than 20 years of restaurant experience in various restaurant and management positions.

With a relationship-focused mentality, Yosick is excited to lead a team in serving “cluckin’ good chicken” and exceptional customer service to the guests of the food hall.

“We are thrilled to bring this whimsical concept to life while working alongside the diverse lineup of talented chef partners at Budd Dairy Food Hall,” says Yosick. “The Cluck Norris menu is small, but mighty, with black-belt quality dishes that have been carefully thought out and perfected to complement the fun, hip atmosphere of the food hall.”

The Cluck Norris menu features high-quality crispy chicken and crave-worthy sides. Yosick’s favorite feature is Cluck’s famous chicken fingers, hand-cut and dipped to order, served with a choice of sauce. Choose from Cluck’s original, sweet chili, BBQ, sriracha and what we hope to be our favorite: HOLY CLUCK sauce.

Alternatively, customers can choose between handheld chicken and pig tenderloin sandwiches for their main entrée. Sacks of fries and lemonade or iced tea can be added to round out the meal.

The Budd Dairy Food Hall, coming to Italian Village this April, is a new Cameron Mitchell Restaurants concept. Partnering with local developer Kevin Lykens, CMR will provide food hall management, bartenders, bar personnel, roaming cocktail service and event staffing.

As Columbus’ first-ever food hall, Buddy Dairy will launch nine different food vendors with chef-inspired cuisine under one roof.

“Cluck Norris is a perfect fit to round out the diverse offerings at Budd Dairy Food Hall,” says Jeremy Hughes, Budd Dairy Food Hall’s general manager. “When guests order from the simple, yet edgy menu, they are guaranteed to have a laugh while enjoying flavorful, high-quality chicken dishes.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant.