Columbus Bagel Round-Up

Sometimes leafy greens just don’t satisfy your hunger. Cut yourself a break - and a slice - by checking out this roundup of the best bagels in Columbus to celebrate National Bagel Day.

The Works

Barry Bagels, 5760 Frantz Rd; 655 Worthington Rd

Broad Street Bagels & Deli, 66 E. Broad St

Have an appetite that just won’t quit? Craving more than just a plain bagel? These two locations offer bagels with the works that are sure to satisfy. Barry Bagels provides a whopping 18 bagel varieties. Here, you can load up a bagel with your choice of 7 different cream cheese flavors, butter, hummus, peanut butter or jelly, or choose from a wide selection of sandwiches which can all be made on a bagel. Broad Street Bagels & Deli offers freshly baked bagels with their own selection of butters, hummus, cream cheese and honey, as well as mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches made on their homemade bagels.

The Classics

Block’s Bagels, 3012 E. Broad St

Stauf’s Coffee Roasters, 1277 Grandview Ave

Do you have a go-to bagel order? Are you a believer in the old reliable? Get ready for two bagel locations that will satisfy your classic order that will be anything but boring. Block’s Bagels in Bexley offer a staggering 25 bagel flavors, covering all of the usual suspects like honey wheat and blueberry. They also have a wide selection of Kosher bakery items to choose from. Coming in hot on their heels is Sammy’s Bagels, only available through catering, special orders, and third-party locations like Stauf’s Coffee Roasters. Sammy’s offers 23 bagel flavors, with 9 mini-bagel flavors too. If you need to impress the office, call Sammy’s for an assortment of bagels and cream cheese, baked fresh in small batches to ensure the best quality in town.

The Camera-ready

The Lox Bagel Shop, 772 N. High St

NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop, 2245 W. Dublin Granville Rd

Food-bloggers, this is your time to shine. Start thinking up Instagram captions now because these aesthetic (not to mention delicious) bagels are ready for the taking. The Lox Bagel Shop provides an array of colorful veggies, jams and spreads, featuring some unique flavors like a pink and strawberry peppercorn jam. If you need even more color on your feed, visit NYC Bagel and Sandwich shop for their gorgeous rainbow bagel, or choose from their list of 23 other equally delicious flavors, including the classic New York bialy bagel. These eye-catching and lip-smacking bagels are sure to leave you satisfied.

