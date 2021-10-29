Local experts weigh in on the best path to a successful charcuterie spread

Charcuterie Board Recipes Main Board (As featured on the cover of CityScene Magazine November/December 2021 Issue!) Greek olive medley

Tomato basil and hummus dip

Calabrese salamae

Del duco prosciutto

Capocollo

Brie

Cotswold double Gloucester cheese

Machego cheese

Cabra Al vino cheese

Iberico cheese

Turkey summer sausage

Cranberry chèvre goat cheese

Toasted coconut granola bark

Pumpkin spiced batons

Cracker assortment

Candied pecans

Ciabatta Demi-baguette

Dried apricots

Cheese breadsticks

Apple slices Vegan Board Herbed tahini auce

Boursin dairy free garlic and herbs dip

Seeds and grains crispbread

Cauliflower crisps snacks

Bell peppers

Cherry tomatoes

Raspberries

Strawberries

Clementines

Golden berries (cape gooseberries)

Organic tri-color carrots

Green and red grapes

Cornichons

Shishito peppers

Blackberries

Kiwi Pescatarian Board Feta, pepper drop and olive antipasto

Havarti cheese with dill

Smoked Atlantic salmon

Sesame smoked ahi tuna

Shrimp salsa

Cracker assortment

Candied pecans

Dried apricots Charcuterie styling by Stacey Sanders

Charcuterie boards are all the rage for holiday parties of all kinds, and dietary restrictions are no excuse to leave this beautiful snack centerpiece out of your spread. Three Columbus cheese and cured meat experts explain how anyone can get in on the trend.

John Reese, culinary director at Black Radish Creamery, says there are many routes to take for a classic charcuterie board. He stresses that using quality ingredients and talking to experts will lead to the best results.

“If you’re going to put the money down, you should buy cheese that’s handled correctly,” Reese says. “Talk to cheesemongers about what will go with the evening.” Going to a cut-to-order cheese counter such as Black Radish’s gives customers the opportunity to discuss their plans with experts and create the best pairings, Reese says. If steak is on the menu, they may recommend a bleu cheese pairing. If it is a more formal event, it’s best to avoid messier cheese or preserve spreads.

In addition to quality and context, Reese says variety is a vital factor in a successful board. This includes variety in textures, tastes and colors, as people always eat with their eyes first.

The layout of the board is also important. Symmetry can add visual appeal, but it’s better to go completely random if perfect symmetry can’t be achieved. Adding cheese curds to the outside of the board can preserve your creation if kids are in attendance.

Reese says it’s important to have one component go either the whole way or the majority of the way across the board. This creates a visual flow that is very appealing. Flowers also add visual appeal, but nothing inedible should be included on the board.

Reese details a classic charcuterie board with Spanish influence: Manchego, chorizo, Iberico ham, sheep or goat’s milk cheese with Spanish origin, Marcona almonds and Valencia oranges, served with tapas as hors d’oeuvres or included on the board. He recommends about 3-4 ounces of cheese per person.

If pescatarians are on the invite list, Jacob Canary, executive chef at Marcella’s Short North, can make recommendations. Marcella’s house-cured salmon is a tasty

Canary recommends the salmon be paired with arugula salad, heirloom tomatoes, quality olives and orange slices. He agrees with the sentiment that visual components are vital, which can be achieved with different jams and jellies.

“What I like most is when you can get different colors in there,” he says.

In 2021, there are plenty of opportunities to include vegans as well. There’s a whole world of plant-based meat and cheese products with no shortage of flavor. Carl Underwood, founder and owner of Vida’s Plant-Based Butcher, opened the business with the goal of providing locally sourced, artisan, vegan meats and cheeses to Columbus.

“Every day, we’re still growing and try- ing to make every product better,” Underwood says.

With a wide variety of products including mozzarella; bleu cheese; pepper jack; cheddar; dill, strawberry, and mountain blackberry Havarti; prosciutto; smoked turkey and ham; and pepperoni, the ultimate charcuterie board is completely possible without a single animal product.

Emily Lutz is a contributing writer.