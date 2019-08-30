Local eateries offer comfort in both taste and atmosphere

Carla Epler, vice president and 32-year veteran of Schmidt’s Sausage Haus und Restaurant, was walking the grounds of the Ohio State Fair when she was flagged down by a stranger. The man had noticed her Schmidt’s T-shirt, and asked if she works there. Epler replied yes, she does.

“We live two and a half hours away, and whenever we come to Columbus, we always come to Schmidt’s,” the man told Epler. “It’s like sitting in my grandmother’s living room – it just makes me feel like I’m enjoying dinner with my grandma again. I just want to thank you.”

The story gave Epler goosebumps. It wasn’t the first time someone had told her how Schmidt’s’ food had reminded them of home. And it certainly won’t be the last.

Schmidt’s is one of Columbus’ many restaurants that serves food that speaks to the soul; food that you enjoy the flavor of, sure, but there’s something more about comfort food. Fond memories, a cozy atmosphere and good company are part of what put the comfort in comfort food. Add in tradition – as Schmidt’s has – and you have a home run.

“It’s about celebration. … We have young kids who, it’s their tradition; they’ve come here for their birthday for the last seven or eight years, and they’re turning 14,” Epler says. “(Schmidt’s) is my first-born child. I love it like my own.”

For hungry stomachs yearning for comfort food, Epler suggests the Oma’s Meatloaf or a new menu item, the third of Schmidt’s schnitzels: the Chicken Schnitzel, topped with beer cheese sauce. And, obviously, you need to tie the meal together with a Jumbo Cream Puff.

× Expand Ashley Mercer

Though Schmidt’s is among the oldest restaurants in Columbus, there are plenty of options if you’re looking to fill your craving for comfort food. For a modern spin on traditional diner food, stop by one of Cap City Fine Diner and Bar’s three locations to have your taste buds transported back to the ’50s. Try the Cap City Fine Diner Meatloaf and wash it down with the Banana-Rama Milkshake, made with triple vanilla bean ice cream from local favorite Johnson’s Real Ice Cream.

For the true straight-from-mama’s-kitchen experience, you can’t get any better than Nancy’s Home Cooking in Clintonville. The diner has been serving the neighborhood since 1968, and with your Chicken-N-Noodles on Mondays or Fish & Mac-N-Cheese Casserole Pot Roast on Fridays, you know you’re supporting a homegrown Columbus staple that loves its community as much as its community loves it. It’s no frills and delicious, just like grandma made it.

It would seem that, without history and heritage, comfort food gets decidedly less comforting. That said, you can always depend on Katzinger’s Delicatessen to bring some warmth into your day. Operating out of the original, albeit expanded, location, try out the Kahrl’s Killer Club, and do your best to decide between the knish and Apricot Kugel – or relent and get both. Just try not to fill up on the free pickles as you wait for your order.

Though Columbus has changed since Epler began working at Schmidt’s over three decades ago, she, like many other Columbus residents, can still find comfort in the delicious foods it serves, whether those restaurants are longtime staples or newbies cutting their teeth. Epler’s favorites? Too many to name, she says, but among them are Grandview Heights’ DK Diner, Cap City and Nancy’s.

“There’s so much to choose from, you can probably eat at a different place every day for an entire year and not have to go to the same place twice,” Epler says. “So much variety and so much to be offered – almost too much. It’s a blessing and a curse, but we’ve very fortunate to live in a city that has so much to choose from.”

More Hearty Meals

Haven’t had enough? If you’ve still got a taste for comfort, cozy up to one of these delicious and traditional Columbus dishes:

Hot Chicken Takeover: Sandwich meal with Miss B’s Banana Pudding and Ma’s Mac

Starliner Diner: Chiliquiles with chorizo

Giuseppe’s Ritrovo: Gamberi Diavola

Meshikou: Spicy Miso Ramen

Los Guachos: The Original Taco al Pastor

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.