Keto | Talking about the popular yet controversial diet

Ketogenic Diet: The keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat and protein diet meant to push your body into the state of ketosis, which means that you begin to burn fat for energy.

Pros

– The diet can improve cholesterol levels, blood pressure and blood sugar. Recently, it has been suggested that the keto diet may reduce risks with Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, polycystic ovary syndrome and acne. Delicious food – No need to throw away flavor for fat. Tasty options like meat, fish, eggs, butter, cheese, nuts and seeds, avocados, and low-carb veggies are all allowed on the diet.

Cons

– The required amounts of protein and saturated fat lead people to turn to animal fats, which can increase cholesterol and therefore contribute to cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Not sustainable – This diet isn’t meant to be long term. When you do go back to eating carbs, you most likely will regain the weight you lost.

Questions to ask yourself before going keto

Have you consulted your doctor?

Do you have weight-related health issues?

Can you follow a diet exactly as directed?

Do you have any food restrictions/limitations?

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.