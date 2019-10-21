RECIPE | Halloween Witches' Fingers & and More Desserts

× Expand Photo courtesy of recipegirl.com

Spooky Witches' Fingers

Ingredients

1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp. almond extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 2/3 cups flour

1 tsp. salt

3/4 cup blanched almonds

1 tube red icing

Directions

In a large bowl combine the butter, sugar, egg, almond and vanilla extracts.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Add to the wet mixture and beat just until moistened. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper (or lightly grease them.)

Working with one-quarter of the dough at a time and keeping the remainder refrigerated, roll a heaping teaspoonful of dough into a finger shape for each cookie. Press an almond firmly into 1 end to create a nail. Squeeze in the center to create a "knuckle" shape. Using a small knife, make slashes in several places to complete the look of the knuckle.

Place on prepared baking sheets and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until pale golden. Let cool for 3 minutes. Lift up the almond, squeeze red decorator gel onto the nail bed and press the almond back in place, so gel oozes out from underneath. If you want to get really gross, you can also make slashes in the finger and fill them with "blood."

Remove from baking sheets and let cool on racks (and let the red gel set).

From the kitchen of recipegirl.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Graveyard Chocolate Cheesecake Dip

Ingredients

Dip

1 package cream cheese

1/4 cup unsalted butter

5 tbsp. cocoa powder

2 tbsp. light brown sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. milk

2 cups powdered sugar

Grave Cookies

Crushed Oreo cookies

Milanos

Black decorating icing

Directions

Beat together cream cheese and butter until smooth. Sift in cocoa powder and add brown sugar, vanilla, salt and milk. Beat on low speed until cocoa powder is incorporated. Sift in powdered sugar 1/2 cup at a time. Increase speed to high and beat until smooth. Transfer dip to serving dip and smooth with a spatula. Spread crushed Oreos over top of dip to create "dirt" look. With decorating icing, write "RIP" on Milanos, creating tombstones. Stick them into the dip as desired. Serve with graham crackers, sliced apples, pretzels and more.

Recipe courtesy of Erin Clark.

× Expand Photo courtesy of notquitesusie

No Bake Peanut Butter Pumpkin Bites

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup peanut butter

4 cups powdered sugar

Orange gel food coloring

Mini chocolate chips

Directions

Cream butter and peanut butter together until smooth. Slowly add in powdered sugar 1/2 cup at a time. Mix until well-combined. Add food coloring in until you reach desired orange color. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place them on lined cookie sheet with parchment paper. Using a toothpick, gently press into the sides, adding pumpkin indents. Place mini chocolate chip onto top of the ball, pointed side up. Refrigerate for an additional 15 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of notquitesusie.