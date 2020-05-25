Grilling Guide

Seafood

• 1 inch thick

• 8-9 minutes

• 150 degrees Fahrenheit

Chicken

• 4-6 ounces

• 9-12 minutes

• 165 degrees Fahrenheit

Steak

• 6-10 minutes

• Medium rare: 140 degrees Fahrenheit

• Medium: 150 degrees Fahrenheit

• Well: 160 degrees Fahrenheit

Ribs

• Two racks

• 60 minutes

• 160 degrees Fahrenheit

Veggies

• 7-10 minutes

You Can Grill That?

Charred romaine

• 1 bunch radishes

• 1 shallot

• 1⁄2 cup red wine vinegar

• 2 Tbsp. sugar

• Salt and ground pepper

• 1⁄2 cup low-fat buttermilk

• 1⁄4 cup sour cream

• 1 large head romaine lettuce, halved lengthwise

• 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil for brushing

Place radishes and shallot in small bowl. Bring 2⁄3 cups water, vinegar, sugar and

salt to a boil. Pour over radishes and shallot. Refrigerate.

Whisk buttermilk, sour cream and 2 Tbsp. vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat grill to medium high. Brush romaine halves with oil and season with salt and

pepper. Grill, turning until charred but still crisp, about four minutes each side.

Drizzle dressing over romaine. Scatter radish-shallot mixture over romaine.

Watermelon and feta skewers

• 16 one-inch cubes seedless watermelon

• 8 large basil leaves

• 8 cubes feta cheese

• Course salt and freshly ground pepper

• Extra virgin olive oil

Soak 8 wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes.

Heat grill to high and carefully thread two watermelon cubes onto each skewer.

Grill, flipping until grill marks appear, about one minute per side.

Thread one basil leaf and one feta cube onto each skewer. Season with salt and

pepper and drizzle with oil.

Grilled peach old fashioned

• 2 ripe yellow peaches

• 2 Tbsp. sugar

• 6 sprigs thyme

• 4 dashes bitters

• 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 6 oz. bourbon

Quarter peaches and grill until charred. Muddle sugar, thyme, bitters and lime juice

in cocktail shaker. Add bourbon. Garnish with peaches and thyme sprigs.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at cityscenemediagroup.com.