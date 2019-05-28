Going vegan in Columbus keeps getting easier

× Expand unknown

Some of our favorite vegan dishes in Columbus The California with pickle chips, Eden Burger



The super power wrap, Portia’s Café



The Dutch dragon, Condado Tacos



Pumpkin spice pancakes, The Angry Baker



Northstar burger, Northstar Café



The loaded potato dog, Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace



Sure, the benefits of going vegan can be as simple as thinking cows are cute (a valid reason, cows are adorable). But what if there were other, more tangible benefits of going vegan?

As it turns out, there are plenty.

A 2018 study in Science estimated that if everyone in the U.S. adopted the vegan diet, food emissions would be cut by 61 to 73 percent. If the entire world went vegan, around 76 percent of the globe’s agricultural land could be reclaimed. The study suggested that even just cutting back on purchasing food from high-impact producers could have a major impact on the world. Reducing our intake of products like oils, sugar, alcohol and other stimulants produced by high-impact producers could decrease emissions by 31 to 46 percent.

Plus, a study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that vegans are thinner, are at a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than non-vegans, and have lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Oh, and did we mention that vegan food is delicious?

Take a walk through Eden Burger on High Street. At first, it seems like your typical homegrown burger place; mouthwateringly greasy burgers, welcoming and friendly staff, frothy milkshakes. But if you take a closer look at the burgers themselves, you’ll find something a little off. Chad Goodwin, co-founder of Eden Burger, recalls when a less-than-sober customer approached the restaurant from the bar next door.

“He ordered, came back and the tray was spotless. And he was like, ‘I think you guys may have given me a bean burger,’” says Goodwin. “I was like, ‘Actually, my dude, they’re all bean burgers.’ He really enjoyed it.”

Everything you’ll find at Eden Burger – from the milkshakes to the cheeseburgers to the mozzarella sticks – is completely, 100 percent vegan. Though this may have been a total anomaly even just five years ago, it’s not so hard to find vegan-friendly dining options in Columbus.

“There was a transition period (after adopting the vegan diet). There weren’t a whole lot of options,” says Eden Burger co-founder Sebastian Kovach. “It seems like in the last three years, the amount of vegan options has kind of exploded both at the grocery store and even restaurants offering different options.”

Eden Burger opened its doors in 2016 and has been attracting customers both plant-based and meat-eating alike. And it’s not the only restaurant in Columbus serving vegan fare. Portia’s Café, which opened in 2013, has become a true Columbus staple, serving 100 percent vegan food, too. And for the lover of bread, the Angry Baker serves a completely vegan and vegetarian menu. The positive reaction Columbus residents have to vegan food, Goodwin says, is indicative of a shift in the way we eat.

“Going vegan is the single biggest thing an individual can do to impact climate change,” says Goodwin. “We’ve had a lot of good reactions. Our feed and customer service has helped anchor us.”

Though finding a wealth of entirely vegan restaurants – both inside and outside of Columbus – might be hard, you can still find vegan dishes in restaurants throughout the city.

Little Eater is as plant-based as possible, focused on showcasing the beauty of produce and refocusing the vegetable as the centerpiece of every dish. Katalina’s has a wealth of vegan foods interspersed with vegetarian and meat dishes. Over at Basil, most every dish can be tweaked to fit any vegan’s diet.

For the vegans or vegan-curious people who are concerned they’ll have to beg their meat-loving friends to eat at plant-based restaurants, think again. Just typing “vegan restaurants in Columbus” into TripAdvisor offers pages of results. Though not every spot offers a meatless menu, from Z Cucina and Northstar Café, to Bakersfield and Lindey’s, even the Old Mohawk and Cap City Fine Diner, you’re sure to find a vegan dish. Even Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace has become known for its wildly tasty vegan dogs.

So while you enjoy a healthier diet and a cleaner world, by adopting a vegan diet in Columbus, you’re supporting local businesses too.

“I don’t want to pressure anybody or put them on the spot,” Goodwin says, “but if they’re looking for a place to get a traditional American meal that’s better for them and the environment, we’ll be right here, waiting with a smile.”

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.