Get cookin' this Valentine's Day

Join Saucy Brew Works in celebrating Love You, Bye day with a special dinner.

Saucy Brew Works, a new coffee bar and brewpub in the Harrison West neighborhood, is highlighting its drink Love You, Bye this Valentine’s Day by putting a twist on the traditional holiday.

“February 14th shouldn’t only be about celebrating current love,” its website says. “It should be about celebrating those who have lived, loved and come out a better version of themselves because of it.”

To celebrate and commemorate those we love and loved, Chef Jeremy at Saucy Brew Works whipped up a creative menu of recipes to make at home for the chance to win prizes such as a $100 gift card. Oh, and did we mention that each dish has Love You, Bye – Hazy Imperial IPA in it? Yum!

Enjoy a four-course meal or choose from your favorites of the recipes to treat yourself. Recipes include a shrimp ceviche that makes a perfect cocktail appetizer, a steak marinade that can spice up any meat, a dressing for whatever mix of greens you prefer and a delectable apple cake to finish the night.

When your dish is ready, post a picture of your creation as a testament to living your best life, whether with yourself, friends, family or a romantic partner. Don’t forget to tag Saucy Brew Works for the chance to win!

Get Saucy

The Saucy Brew Works Columbus location opened October 2020 and introduced its brewing operation, full restaurant and coffeehouse all under the same roof. It offers both indoor and outdoor seating, with the indoor seating including tables, a full bar, personal swings and small stadium benches.

The new Columbus location offers the same full menu served at its flagship location in Cleveland plus an additional breakfast menu for the coffeehouse.

The coffeehouse, Saucy Coffee, is a “craft coffeehouse concept” featuring single-origin house roast, pour-overs, espresso, a specialty menu inspired by Saucy beers and seasonal favorites.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.