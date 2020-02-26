FOOD FIGHT! Go here for your next pizza craving

Yes, ve-gan!

Yellow Brick Pizza (Vegan)

Pizza alternatives can often taste like cardboard or packing peanuts – but Yellow Brick Pizza believes everyone should be able to sink their teeth into cheesy goodness.

“We strive to have delicious flavors for everyone, regardless of their dietary restrictions,” says Co-Owner Faith Pierce. “We thought long and hard before deciding to go with Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella. We’re currently working on a vegan ‘pepperoni’, a vegan ‘ricotta’ and a vegan/gluten free walnut ‘meat’ ball.”

Plus, if you’re still hungry after demolishing a vegan pie, Yellow Brick has Not Chicken Wings, house made vegan nuggets.

Vegging out

Adriatico’s New York Style Pizza (Veggie)

The Ohio State University students will tell you that Adriatico’s Pizza has a distinct smell – it’s a campus favorite. When the original 11th Avenue location, home to OSU’s Adriatico’s since 1986, was demolished, students were horrified. Luckily, a brand-new parlor was opened right on the same Neil Avenue block.

We heard that Adriatico’s Vegetarian Pizza is we stacked with fresh (did you hear the choir sing? Fresh!) vegetables.

General Manager Ryan Sykes says, “We put a lot of time and energy perfecting the recipe, and from there, we've stayed consistent. We use fresh-cut vegetables like onions, green peppers and thick, fresh mushrooms, then finish with extra cheese to keep it all together.”

Ugh, we’re stuffed

Romeo’s Pizza (Stuffed Crust)

There’s a special art to stuffed crust. The folding of the dough must be done perfectly, the cheese can’t dry out as it cooks and it certainly shouldn’t burst through the seams before you tear it apart. Romeo’s packs its pizza crust with a calculated amount of mozzarella to get that perfect string of cheese when you bite into a slice.

This mozzarella-filled crust is ooey, gooey and served with Capone tomato-like sauce.

Sweet slices

Pizza Rustica (Buckeye Chocolate Pizza)

Pizza Rustica focuses on serving the downtown business community throughout the week, so it’s not surprising that the parlor means serious business with its Buckeye Chocolate Pizza.

Originally, the recipe was just a chocolate pizza, (as if that weren’t enough) but owner Chris diDonato wanted to add something that hit home for Columbus. The Buckeye Chocolate Pizza made its official debut during football season and was arguably one of the sweetest touchdowns all year.

“One of the more unique parts to the dessert is that we load the center layer with chocolate and then finish cooking prior to topping it with more chocolate and peanut butter,” says diDonato “The end result is the crispiness of the pizza dough with the sweetness of the peanut butter and chocolate.”

Hello, taco!

Eagles Pizza (Taco Pizza)

After reading about the popular taco-inspired pizzas in trendy-town California, Tom Keesee was inspired to bring the flavor to his New Albany shop, Eagles Pizza.

“He thought the idea sounded good and started working on our recipe,” says Dennis Keesee, son of Tom and owner of Eagles Pizza. “It was quickly embraced by our customers and has become one of our best sellers.”

For more than 30 years, Eagles Pizza has smothered its homemade crust in salsa-flavored sauce, multiple cheeses and ground meat, along with cold toppings such as lettuce, tomatoes and, of course, more cheese. Talk about acing the taco trend.

The endless pizza debate

Harvest Pizzeria (Pineapple)

Does pineapple belong on pizza? Harvest Pizzeria believes it does. Of course, its style has a mozzarella/provolone blend, Ohio “Canadian” bacon and jalapeño (all locally-sourced we might add).

“(Harvest Pizzeria) has a huge emphasis on local ingredients. We partner with local sources for everything, including our dough, which is made by Omega Artisan Baking at the North Market,” says Marketing Director Danny Cathcart.

When asked about how he feels about pineapple on pizza, Cathcart says, “I enjoy it. What’s great about pizza is that it caters to everyone’s taste.”

Italian sausage

Zamarelli’s Pizza Palace (Anchovy and Sausage)

One of the most popular pizza shops in Grove City, Zamarelli’s features all the classics with its own twist. CityScene created its own pizza with two toppings – anchovies and Zam’s homemade sausage. The results? Two thumbs up.

“The sausage – there is no place else in the world where you’ll find it,” says Owner Jack Middendorf, son-in-law to the original owner, the late Andrew Zamarelli. “It’s our own recipe that my father-in-law’s mother brought from Italy. We do everything ourselves.”

While thanking Middendorf for his time, a customer leans over and says “Best pizza in the city, that’s for sure.” Guess you’ll have to try it yourself.

Pass the garlic, please

Bridge Street Pizza (The Original White)

Sometimes simple is the way to go. Castro Rafeedie, owner of Bridge Street Pizza in Dublin, argues that the few ingredients on the Original White Pizza doesn’t fall short of flavor.

“Like all of our pizzas, the dough is made fresh every day. We use a blend of three cheeses that are also grated fresh daily,” says Rafeedie. “The garlic butter base, fresh garlic and red onions add a ton of flavor.”

A small list of toppings with big taste. No one will blame you for going heavy on the garlic with this one.

Mastering mushrooms

Mellow Mushroom (Mushroom)

You either love ‘em or hate ‘em, but for you fungi fanatics, Mellow Mushroom has the perfect pizza.

The Holy Shitake is a nontraditional pie with an olive oil and garlic base topped with shiitake, button and portobello mushrooms with caramelized onions. Add mozzarella, finish with a garlic aioli swirl, a spritz of black truffle oil chives and shaved parmesan for what General Manager Craig Brown calls the perfect pizza for anyone who loves mushrooms.

With locations in New Albany, Dublin and Polaris, you’ll be able to enjoy every heavenly slice.

Amazing taste and plant-based

Donatos Pizza (Cauliflower Crust Signature Pizza)

Cauliflower crust – don’t knock it until you try Donatos. The Cauliflower Bruschetta, Cauliflower Garden and Cauliflower Heat all feature plant-based sausage as well – but we challenge meat lovers to tell the difference.

“Our menu innovation and culinary team did a tremendous job developing these pizzas,” says Tom Krouse, president and CEO of Donatos. “We strive to bring trending flavors and premium ingredients to our customers and we are excited to add these delicious options to the menu.”

Good morning, sunshine

East Coast Pizzeria (Breakfast Pizza)

Who says breakfast is only meant for the mornings? East Coast Pizzeria’s Breakfast Pizza is paired with homemade queso as the base, topped with cheddar, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs and sprinkled with cilantro.

The creation evolved from a genuine love of breakfast food and is the perfect meal for any time of the day.

The late night wiener

Mikey’s Late Night Slice (Pizza Dawg)

The Pizza Dawg is a true culinary masterpiece and touted as Mikey’s Late Night Slice's greatest contribution to the late-night cuisine scene. A hot dog stuffed with pepperoni and cheese, served with a slice of pizza as the bun is practically impossible to pass up.

