Feel like a kid again with these Columbus menu items

Though we all love elaborate charcuterie plates, medium-rare burgers with a steak knife stuck in the middle and intricate pasta dishes, let’s be honest: sometimes you just want some mac and cheese.

And while boxed mac and cheese definitely satisfies a craving, Columbus restaurants are flipping the kids’ menu on its head, elevating dishes and showing you that you don’t have to feel weird ordering a $14 plate of chicken fingers.

Whether you’re dreaming of peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese or cookies, check out these Columbus restaurants that will spoil your inner child.

Brunch

Brunch is for having fun, so what better time to eat kids’ food? Who doesn’t want to pair kid-favorite food with a very adult Bloody Mary?

The Pearl features high-class dining in a cozy setting. It also offers a wicked fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich for brunch. Based on the quality of the rest of The Pearl’s menu, you can be sure you’re going to get something delicious, elevated and different; this isn’t your mom’s Smucker’s and Jif PB&J.

Over at Mozart’s on High Street, kids at heart will have a hard time figuring out what to order. Between the unbelievable sweets and chocolates, Mozart’s is basically a sweet tooth’s paradise. However, sit down for brunch and one menu item will be sure to pique your interest: the Belgian waffle. With whipped cream, powdered sugar, and your choice of berry sauce or fresh fruit, this Belgian waffle will feel fancy, but you’re still getting that sugar rush your inner kid craves.

Dinner

If you love chicken tenders, grilled cheese and french fries, you won’t have to stick to the kids’ menu during nights out with friends. Walk through the Short North, Grandview or any of Columbus’ burgeoning suburbs and you’ll surely find menu items that satisfy your grown-up kid tastes. Here are a few standout dishes. First things first: starters.

Mentioning Cap City Fine Diner and Bar may as well be cheating. Cap City is elevating the game of diner food and you’re hard pressed to find something on the menu that you and kids alike don’t love. However, one Cap City choice takes the cake; blue cheese potato chips. Potato chips are a food for everyone, but you don’t typically think of them as fancy. With blue cheese, Alfredo sauce and chives, this plate will be licked clean in minutes.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus und Restaurant is another great choice for the child in all of us. With a laid back, fun atmosphere and a menu filled to the brim with food good for the soul, you really can’t go wrong. Schmidt’s Famous Pretzel Nuggets, however, are the obvious kids’ first choice. And don’t skimp out; spend the extra couple of dollars for the mouthwatering beer cheese dip to go alongside your mustard sauce.

When you think of toast, you typically think of something simple. Throw a slice of white bread in the toaster, add butter or jam and you’re done. Kids love it because it’s tasty, parents love it because it’s easy to make. Mitchell’s Steakhouse’s wild mushroom toast appetizer may not be easy to make, but it’s delicious. Wild mushrooms, red wine demi-glace and parmesan on grilled sourdough may be a little too out there for children who are picky eaters, but adults who are kids at heart will love it.

Your inner kid is jumping for joy and you still have entrees and desserts to deal with. Let’s dive in.

Though most kids blanch at the suggestion of healthy foods, every Northstar Café item is a crowd pleaser. Northstar’s pepperoni pizza is on an especially different level. The restaurant uses mozzarella, organic pepperoni and Bianco di Napoli tomatoes to serve a pie that’s crazy good and healthy, too.

Milestone 229 combines a great location with a delightful menu. Get an unmatched view of the Columbus skyline and the Scioto Mile with your kids’ meal. Roasted chicken, green beans, and mac and cheese is a staple dish for kids, and Milestone 229’s chicken breast serves it up for adults, too. Plus, as an adult, you don’t have to finish your chicken and beans before your mac and cheese (though you’ll want to – they’re exquisite).

Dessert

Finally, dessert – the part of the meal every kid can’t wait for. If you’re, too, are dessert obsessed, Columbus is the right place to be. Whether you’re sitting down for a four-star meal at The Refectory Restaurant + Bistro or just grabbing some local take-out, Columbus’ desserts can’t be beat.

Is there anything that makes kids’ eyes sparkle more than a cookie? Lindey’s is known for doing both basic and complex meals expertly, and its cookie a la mode is done to perfection. Lindey’s complements its cookie with another Columbus favorite, cookie dough ice cream from Johnson’s Real Ice Cream. Top it all off with salty caramel and you’ll want to order a dozen to take home.

As far as upscale restaurants go, you don’t get much classier than The Refectory. Known for its shifting menu, top-notch service and historic atmosphere, you wouldn’t typically think of The Refectory for kid-friendly food. However, you’ll surely feel like a kid on Easter morning choosing from a box of chocolates with The Refectory’s white milk and dark chocolate entremet. Just remember to use your inside voice when you tell the rest of the table how good it is.

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.