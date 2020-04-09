Disney shares its famous churros recipe

× Expand Photo courtesy of Disney Parks

If you’re a Disney Parks fanatic, you recognize the flaky, fried, golden brown, sugar-coated pastry in the photo above. While the parks may be closed temporarily, Disney is still sprinkling magic around by sharing this coveted Disney Churro recipe with us to make at home.

Ingredients

1 cup water

8 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil

½ cup sugar

Instructions

Combine water, butter, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon in 1 ½-quart saucepan over medium heat. Bring pot to rolling boil. Reduce heat to low. Add flour and stir vigorously until mix forms a ball. Remove from heat and let rest for 5-7 min. Add eggs, one at a time, and stir until combined. Set aside. Heat oil in medium skillet or 1-quart saucepan over medium-high heat or until temperature reaches 350˚. Spoon dough into piping bag fitted with large star tip. Pipe 1-inch strip of dough over saucepan, cut with knife, and drop into hot oil. Repeat until churro bites fill saucepan with room to fry. Fry churro bites until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon or mesh spider strainer. Drain churro bites on paper towel. Mix sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in medium bowl. Toss in churro bites until coated. Place on serving plate and serve with favorite dipping sauce.

Recipe courtesy of Alex Dunlap, Disney food and beverage communications coordinator.