Recipe | Dirty Root Beer Float

Turn a dull summer afternoon into an adult ice cream party

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Root Beer Schnapps
  • 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
  • 1 bottle of Bundaberg Root Beer or Not Your Father's Root Beer
  • Whipped cream
  • Dark chocolate sauce
  • 1 cocktail cherry

Directions

  1. Put a large glass into the freezer 15-20 minutes prior to making your float.
  2. Fill glass with Root Beer Schnapps and vanilla ice cream.
  3. Drizzle chocolate sauce onto vanilla ice cream scoops.
  4. Top with spiked root beer of choice and garnish with whipped cream and a cocktail cherry.

Best Hard Sodas

Not Your Father's Root Beer 

Hard Root Beer 

Henry's Hard Ginger Ale

Spiked Seltzer Cape Cod Cranberry

Crabbie's Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer

Seagrams Orange Cream Hard Soda

Jed's Hard Black Cherry Cream

For more recipes - click HERE! 