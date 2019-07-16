Recipe | Dirty Root Beer Float

×
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Root Beer Schnapps
- 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 1 bottle of Bundaberg Root Beer or Not Your Father's Root Beer
- Whipped cream
- Dark chocolate sauce
- 1 cocktail cherry
Directions
- Put a large glass into the freezer 15-20 minutes prior to making your float.
- Fill glass with Root Beer Schnapps and vanilla ice cream.
- Drizzle chocolate sauce onto vanilla ice cream scoops.
- Top with spiked root beer of choice and garnish with whipped cream and a cocktail cherry.
