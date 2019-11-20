Best Columbus Treats We're Thankful For

Thanksgiving is near! We're celebrating all month long with the sweetest treats we're thankful to be able to share with our friends and loved ones. Columbus is full of bakeries and cafes perfect for gatherings, cozy reunions or just a mindful retreat by yourself.
Check out our favorites!
Fox In The Snow
Pumpkin Pie by the slice
×
Dough Mama
Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie
×
Dan, The Baker
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cruffins
×
Resch's Bakery
Autumn Leaf Iced Shortbread Cookies
×
Pattycake Bakery
Cranberry Orange Muffins
×
Omega Artisan Baking
Famous Cinnamon Rolls
×
Laughlin's Bakery
Chai Madeleines
×
Happy Little Treats
Pumpkin Oat Cream Pies
×