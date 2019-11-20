Best Columbus Treats We're Thankful For

Thanksgiving is near! We're celebrating all month long with the sweetest treats we're thankful to be able to share with our friends and loved ones. Columbus is full of bakeries and cafes perfect for gatherings, cozy reunions or just a mindful retreat by yourself.

Check out our favorites!

Fox In The Snow

Pumpkin Pie by the slice

Dough Mama

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

Dan, The Baker

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cruffins

Resch's Bakery

Autumn Leaf Iced Shortbread Cookies

Pattycake Bakery

Cranberry Orange Muffins

Omega Artisan Baking

Famous Cinnamon Rolls

Laughlin's Bakery

Chai Madeleines

Happy Little Treats

Pumpkin Oat Cream Pies