A sticky subject - almond butter or peanut butter?

Peanut butter is a household staple - we don't have to tell you that.

Almond butter, however, is beginning to become just as essential.

It's safe to say nut butters have become a trend. With the rise of diet improvements and healthy lifestyle changes, many people have switched over from peanut butter to almond butter with very little knowledge as to why. Perhaps almond butter sounds healthier or they vaguely heard it on the news somewhere.

The Washington Post reports that the country's desire for almonds has grown by more than 220 percent since 2005. The average American eats approximately two pounds of almonds per year - compared to the early 1970s when that number was just over a quarter of a pound.

So is it true? Is almond butter healthier than regular peanut butter? And should you make the switch?

Comparing Two Brands

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

Calories: 190

Fat: 16g

Sodium: 140 mg

Carbs: 8g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 7g

Justin's Classic Almond Butter

Calories: 190

Fat: 16g

Carbs: 7g

Sodium: 10mg

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 7g

As you can see, nutrition labels look, generally, pretty similar. One number that stands out is Jif's sodium content - which is a whopping 140 mg compared to Justin's 10 mg.

However, turning the jar over, you can see more differences in the ingredients.

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter: roasted peanuts, sugar, molasses, fully hydrogenated vegetable oil (rapeseed and soybean), mono and diglycerides, salt.

Justin's Classic Almond Butter: roasted almonds, palm oil.

What the Experts Say

It's a tie! Sort of. Let's call it a leaning tie.

Medical News Today examined the pros and cons of almond and peanut butter, finding that both, with the right ingredients, can be equally healthy.

Some evidence suggests almond butter offers more than peanut butter, as it's fiber content is higher and sugar and sodium content lower. The list of ingredients in most almond butters contain whole, few ingredients while the most popular brands of peanut butter have additives and unhealthy unsaturated fats.

Experts recommend examining any jar of peanut butter or almond butter before making a decision. Pick one that has few ingredients, low sugar and low unsaturated fats.

Best and Worst

Peanut butter to avoid

Peter Pan Creamy Plus Peanut Butter

Peanut butter to try

MaraNatha Organic No Sugar or Salt Added Peanut Butter

Almond butter to avoid

Any almond butter with chocolate, caramel or marshmallow mixed in.

Almond butter to try

Barney Butter Bare Almond Butter

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.