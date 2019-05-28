6 healthy seeds you should DEFINITELY be eating

So, let's be honest. Sometimes it's hard to pack in all the essential nutrients we need every day. But the truth is, we are what we eat. Seeds are an easy way to incorporate a healthy boost to our day. For such a tiny food, they really pack a big punch of health!

Flaxseeds

These seeds are a fantastic source of omega-3 fats and antioxidants that can lower cholesterol and reduce blood pressure. Several studies even found that flaxseeds may reduce markers of tumor growth in women with breast cancer.

Chia seeds

Similar to flax seeds, chia seeds are an excellent source of fiber. They're known for reducing inflammation, reducing blood sugar and risk factors for heart disease. Bonus - 2 tbsp of chia seeds offer as much calcium as a slide of cheddar!

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are packed with protein, making it a healthy trail mix add-in. A study also found that the seeds may reduce the risk of bladder stones and urinary disorders. These yummy seeds can be used as energy boosters because of their high iron levels.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E and selenium - two antioxidants that play a role in protecting your body from chronic diseases. They can reduce inflammation, risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Hemp seeds

This seed can be a vegetarian's source of complete protein, meaning it contains all 20 amino acids. For this reason, hemp seeds support healthy weight loss and aids digestion.

Easy ways to add seeds to your day

Sprinkle some in your morning bowl of oats.

Add into a big, berry smoothie.

Mix into your favorite trail mix.

Incorporate into any salad for a crunch.

Bake into any kind of bread.

Mix into homemade breakfast bar recipe.

Sprinkle in pancake mix.

Top your favorite yogurt flavor.

Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk or milk of choice

1 Tsp. honey

Fruit toppings

Instructions

Pour ingredients into a glass mason jar and mix well. Let settle for 2-3 minutes then mix again until you see no clumping. Cover jar and refrigerate overnight or at least 2 hours. Top with favorite fruit and enjoy cold!

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.