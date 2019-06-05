Recipe | S'mores Cheese Ball

× Expand Photos courtesy of Brad Holland

S'mores Cheese Ball

Ingredients

16 oz. softened cream cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup marshmallow cream

1 Tsp. vanilla

Pinch salt

2/3 cup mini chocolate chips

For coating

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

1/4 marshmallow bits

Whole graham crackers, for serving

Directions

Using a hand mixer, beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, marshmallow cream, vanilla and salt. Fold in mini chocolate chips. Place in the refrigerator to firm up for 30 minutes. FOR COATING. Combine mini chocolate chips, marshmallow bits and crushed graham crackers on a plate. When marshmallow mixture is firm, shape into a large round ball and roll in coating. Serve with graham crackers or crackers of choice.

From the kitchen of Lena Abraham.

Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball

Ingredients

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 Tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 cup powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. pack light brown sugar

1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract until fluffy. Gradually mix in powdered sugar and brown sugar. stir in 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips. Cover mixture and refrigerate for 2 hours. Then take it out, shape into a ball and wrap in plastic - refrigerate for another hour. Place remaining 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips and 1/2 cup regular chocolate chips on a plate. Roll cheese ball in them until fully covered. Serve with graham crackers or cracker of choice.

From the kitchen of Kristen Mahrlig.