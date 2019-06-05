Recipe | S'mores Cheese Ball

×
Photos courtesy of Brad Holland
S'mores Cheese Ball
Ingredients
- 16 oz. softened cream cheese
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/3 cup marshmallow cream
- 1 Tsp. vanilla
- Pinch salt
- 2/3 cup mini chocolate chips
For coating
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1/4 marshmallow bits
Whole graham crackers, for serving
Directions
- Using a hand mixer, beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, marshmallow cream, vanilla and salt. Fold in mini chocolate chips.
- Place in the refrigerator to firm up for 30 minutes.
- FOR COATING. Combine mini chocolate chips, marshmallow bits and crushed graham crackers on a plate. When marshmallow mixture is firm, shape into a large round ball and roll in coating. Serve with graham crackers or crackers of choice.
From the kitchen of Lena Abraham.
Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 Tsp. vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tbsp. pack light brown sugar
- 1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract until fluffy.
- Gradually mix in powdered sugar and brown sugar.
- stir in 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips.
- Cover mixture and refrigerate for 2 hours. Then take it out, shape into a ball and wrap in plastic - refrigerate for another hour.
- Place remaining 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips and 1/2 cup regular chocolate chips on a plate. Roll cheese ball in them until fully covered. Serve with graham crackers or cracker of choice.
From the kitchen of Kristen Mahrlig.